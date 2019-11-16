Midland bolted to a 14-point lead in the first quarter, then withstood No. 24 Dordt's 14-point final period in a 31-18 win Saturday in Sioux Center, Iowa.
The teams combined for more than 100 rushing attempts. Midland did better, though, racking up 248 yards, including 108 on seven carries from Austan Daniels — 63 on one run. Maximus Wold added 80 yards on 28 rushes and scored three touchdowns.
Midland (7-4, 6-3 Great Plains Athletic Conference) limited two Dordt (7-4, 6-3) quarterbacks to 8-for-24 passing, and the Warriors had four interceptions.
Peru State 34, Graceland 3: The Bobcats (2-9) dominated Graceland (0-11) with 297 rushing yards in Peru. Tylor Watts rushed for 149 yards and two TDs.
Dakota Wesleyan 30, Hastings 7: Tiger quarterback Zachary Lester went 18-for-33 passing for 187 yards as DWU (3-8, 2-7 GPAC) rolled past the Mustangs in Mitchell, South Dakota. Isaiah Jackson led Hastings (2-8, 1-8), going 15-of-33 for 187 yards and the lone score for the Broncos.
Sioux Falls 41, Wayne State 21: Caden Walters threw a career-best five touchdown passes as Sioux Falls won at Wayne in the season closer for both teams. Sioux Falls (8-3) forced five turnovers in beating Wayne State (4-7) for the eighth consecutive time in the series. Wayne State got 120 yards rushing from Devin Merkuris.
Colorado School of Mines 70, Chadron State 28: No. 7 Colorado School of Mines (11-0, 10-0 Rocky Mountain Athletic) held a 683-350 advantage in total yards in Chadron. Tevon Wright caught nine balls for 133 yards and two TDs for Chadron State (6-5, 5-5).
Morningside 37, Northwestern College 27: Morningside won a battle of unbeatens in Orange City, Iowa. Arnijae Ponder rushed for 232 yards for No. 1 Morningside (10-0, 9-1 GPAC). Northwestern (9-1, 8-1) QB Tyson Kooima threw for 348 yards and four TDs, but it took him 53 attempts to do it.
Washburn 57, Nebraska-Kearney 41: In Kearney, the Lopers (6-5) scored 20 points in the fourth quarter and still fell well short, thanks to a 41-14 halftime deficit. Washburn (6-5) rushed for 343 yards and five TDs. TJ Davis rushed for 107 yards for UNK.
Jamestown 31, Briar Cliff 10: Jamestown (2-9, 2-7 GPAC) salted away the game with a 17-point fourth quarter in Jamestown, North Dakota. Briar Cliff (5-6, 4-5) was held to nine first downs.