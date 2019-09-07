Dalton Holst blitzed Black Hills State with four touchdown passes to lead Chadron State to a 48-31 victory Saturday in Spearfish, South Dakota.
The Eagles trailed 17-0 in the second half before Elijah Myles found paydirt from 18 yards to cut the Black Hills State lead to 17-7. After the Yellow Jackets answered with a touchdown, Holst and the Eagles scored 41 consecutive points.
Holst connected on touchdown passes of 9, 28, 35 and 28 yards in the second-half scoring outburst. His 35-yard pass strike to Tevon Wright gave the Eagles a 27-24 lead.
Black Hills State ended Chadron State's scoring run with a 13-yard rush from Nolan Susel with 18 seconds remaining.
Winona State 37, Wayne State 20: Winona State quarterback Owen Burke threw for 313 yards and three touchdowns in the Warriors' season-opening win over the Wildcats in Winona, Minnesota. Burke completed 23 of 33 passes as Winona State outpaced Wayne in total yardage 546-372.
The Wildcats were held scoreless through the first three quarters before QB Andy McCance connected a 4-yard pass to Taurean Grady to make it 23-7.
Later in the fourth, Wayne State's Aaron Wright returned a kickoff 100 yards to make it 37-14. McCance finished with 284 yards, going 21 of 37 with two TDs, while also throwing three interceptions.
Dickinson State 34, Jamestown 0: Dickinson State shut out the Jimmies on the road in Week 2.
Bluehawk quarterback Hayden Gibson completed 20 of 30 pass attempts for 237 yards and three TDs, connecting to receiver Jaret Lee twice.
Dakota Wesleyan 44, Presentation 0: Luke Loudenburg rushed for 173 yards and two TDs as the Tigers rolled Presentation in Mitchell, South Dakota.
Loudenburg also had 68 yards and a TD receiving. Spencer Neugebauer rushed for 74 yards and a TD, while Zachary Lester added 26 and a score, as well.
The Tigers finished with over 400 more yards on offense than Presentation (547-111).
Briar Cliff 13, Dakota State 10: Stanton Lee's 12-yard TD run in the fourth quarter secured Briar Cliff the Week 1 comeback win at home.
Both teams were scoreless in the first quarter until Dakota State's Brodie Frederickson scored on a 22-yard run to make it 7-0.
Right after halftime, Briar Cliff's Jordan Williams broke away for a 54-yard TD run.
Lee finished with 122 yards rushing, averaging 4.2 per carry, and Williams had 99, averaging 7.4.
Northwestern College 47, Valley City State 7: Northwestern exploded for 28 points in the second quarter and cruised in Orange City, Iowa.
Northwestern jumped out front behind Cade Moser's 41-yard touchdown reception from Tyson Koima, and Koima hit Michael Storey for a 9-yard scoring toss before running in a TD himself from 5 yards out. Shane Solberg's 94-yard interception return as time expired in the half closed out the second-quarter spree for the Red Raiders.
Jacob Kalogonis had an 18-yard run and a 45-yard pass reception for TDs in the fourth.
Dordt 21, Waldof 9: Levi Schoonhoven ran for 104 yards and Dordt finished with 275 yards rushing in its win in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Evangel 22, Peru State 14: Peru State had 85 yards in penalties and lost at Springfield, Missouri. Peru State's Taih Eaddy ran for 91 yards.