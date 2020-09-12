State college football glance: Hastings rolls over Dakota Wesleyan in opener

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hastings steamrolled Dakota Wesleyan 45-7 Saturday in its football season opener in Hastings.

Led by the duo of Tyree Nesmith and Jess Ulrich, the Hastings offense went off for more than 431 total yards, including 247 yards rushing.

Running back Nesmith ran for 108 yards and four touchdowns. Ulrich was efficient through the air, throwing for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

Dakota Wesleyan tied the score at 7-all on Chance Sorensen's 60-yard touchdown reception.

Hastings would go on to score 38 unanswered points, including 21 in the second quarter alone. The Broncos rolled up 24 first downs.

Dordt 22, Midland 14: Dordt quarterback Noah Clayberg was a dual threat as the Defenders defeated Midland in Fremont.

Through the air, Clayberg went 7-for-11 for 66 yards and one touchdown. On the ground, he was Dordt's leading rusher with 83 yards and ran for one touchdown.

The Dordt defense forced two Warrior turnovers and had five sacks.

When not being wrapped up, Midland quarterback EJ Stewart threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns.

Northwestern at Morningside:

