Doane rolled over Hastings 37-12 behind a 20-point fourth quarter and a big advantage in turnovers Saturday in Crete.
The teams were tied 10-10 at halftime, but Doane scored in three different ways in the third quarter to pull away, starting with Drake Davidson's 5-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Gannon. Izai Celestine returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown, and Jamal Derogene completed the spree with a 1-yard run.
Doane (2-3, 2-1 Great Plains Athletic Conference), won despite giving up 339 passing yards. The Tigers had 256 yards through the air, with Davidson going 15-for-28 with three touchdowns.
Doane had only 2 rushing yards and was outgained 436-258. Hastings (2-2, 1-2) lost three fumbles and threw an interception, and Doane went without a turnover.
Missouri Baptist 47, Midland 44: Midland (1-3, 1-2 GPAC) suffered its second close loss in three weeks, losing when Missouri Baptist cashed in a nine-play, 50-yard drive with 4:04 left in the game in Fremont.
Midland's Gary Cannon ran for 214 yards on 24 carries, with two touchdowns, and Payton Nelson threw four TD passes, all to different receivers, including Cannon.
Missouri Baptist's John Lux completed 23 of 36 passes for 337 yards and two TDs.
Colorado Mesa 42, Chadron State 30: Colorado Mesa put Chadron State away with a 22-point fourth quarter in Chadron.
The Eagles (1-3) ran for 217 yards and threw for 253, but threw three interceptions. Chadron State led 23-13, but a rushing touchdown near the end of the third quarter, a passing touchdown and Nick Ciccio's 34-yard interception return put the Mavericks (2-2) up 33-23. Colorado Mesa had another interception return for a score, 33 yards from Justin White, for the final margin after the Eagles had clawed closer.
Elijah Myles ran for 114 yards and Cole Thurness had nine receptions for CSU.
Northwestern 45, Jamestown 6: Tyson Kooima threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns and Jacob Kalogonis rushed for 179 yards and three scores as Northwestern (4-0, 3-0 GPAC) built a 45-0 lead after three quarters. Jamestown dropped to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in conference play.
Dordt 57, Dakota Wesleyan 22: Dordt powered to 563 rushing yards to overwhelm the Tigers (1-4, 0-3 GPAC) in Sioux Center, Iowa. Noah Clayberg rushed for 222 yards and a touchdown, and threw for 134 yards and two TDs. Levi Schoonhoven had 98 yards rushing for Dordt (3-2, 2-1), which saw four ball carriers break runs of at least 46 yards.
Baker 41, Peru State 14: Nigel Graves-Houston rushed for 150 yards and two scores for Baker in Peru in a game delayed two hours because of rain and lightning. Baker outgained Peru State offensively 407 yards to 170. Harry Kanu led the Bobcats (0-5) with 38 yards on 19 carries, including a touchdown.