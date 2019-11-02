Doane played top-ranked Morningside to a virtual standstill in the first half, but the Mustangs were too much in the second , cruising to a 42-10 win Saturday in Crete.
Drake Davidson's 14-yard touchdown pass to Izai Celestine pulled Doane (4-6, 4-4 Great Plains Athletic Conference) to within 14-10 with 34 seconds left in the first half, but Morningside (8-0, 7-0) scored 14 points each in the third and fourth quarters.
Morningside finished with a 31-7 advantage in first downs and had 567 yards of offense, running 100 offensive plays to Doane's 47. Joe Dolincheck completed 31 of 49 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns, though Doane intercepted him twice. Arnijae Ponder added 132 yards rushing and Anthony Sims 100.
Doane struggled to run the ball, finishing with minus-4 yards on 20 attempts. Brandon Gannon caught five passes for 55 yards.
Midland 27, Concordia 7: The Warriors (5-4, 4-3 GPAC) went 8-for-16 on third-down conversions and scored in every quarter in beating Concordia in Seward.
Midland rushed for 224 yards, led by 126 yards and a touchdown from Maximus Wold. Noah Oswald threw for three touchdowns despite completing only 41% of his passes.
Concordia's Jake Kemp completed 22 of 39 passes for 215 yards, but didn't have a connection of at least 20 yards all day. Kemp's 18-yard run in the first quarter tied the score at 7-7, but Concordia (3-6, 3-5 GPAC) didn't score again.
Dordt 70, Hastings 28: Dordt (6-3, 5-2) scored early and often in Hastings, racking up 49 points by halftime. Noah Clayberg scored two of Dordt's three rushing touchdowns that gave the Defenders a 21-0 lead, and he finished with 208 yards rushing and four TDs. Dordt had 37 first downs.
Brett Simonsen ran for 146 yards and a touchdown to lead Hastings (2-6, 1-6) which had the longest passing play of the day, a 75-yard touchdown from Isaiah Jackson to Keiotey Stenhouse.
Peru State 30, William Penn 13: An 89-yard touchdown pass from Dillon Ruelas to Jeremy Kaleikini helped Peru State pull away and notch its first victory of the season in Oskaloosa, Iowa. The Bobcats (1-8) held William Penn to 286 yards of offense. J'Lon Horton had 87 yards rushing for Peru State, and Kaleikini finished with three catches for 120 yards and two TDs.
Central Missouri 47, Nebraska-Kearney 40: No. 11 Central Missouri stayed unbeaten at 9-0, but the Lopers gave them a scare in a wild game in Kearney.
Nebraska-Kearney (5-5) took a 40-30 on TJ Davis' 14-yard touchdown pass to Montrez Jackson, but the Mules scored the game's final 17 points, starting with a 50-yard TD pass from Lincoln North Star graduate Brook Bolles to Shae Wyatt. Bolles completed 23 of 41 passes for 464 yards and five touchdowns, eight of those balls going to Millard West graduate Wyatt for 169 yards and two TDs.
Nebraska-Kearney's David Goodwin ran for 193 yards and two TDs. The Lopers had 300 yards rushing.
Minnesota State 62, Wayne State 7: Minnesota State led 45-0 at halftime and 59-0 after three quarters in Mankato, Minnesota. The Mavericks (9-0, 5-0 NSIC) scored on all of their offensive possessions in the first half.
Nate Gunn ran for two touchdowns and Ryan Schlichte passed for two for the winners, who piled up 33 first downs.
Wayne State (3-6) redshirt freshman Jason Hawkins caught six balls for 71 yards.
Chadron State 41, New Mexico Highlands 7: Chadron State (5-4) dominated from the start in Las Vegas, New Mexico. Elijah Myles led the way, piling up 158 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The Eagles' Tevon Wright caught seven passes for 100 yards, and Cole Condon had an 88-yard interception return for a score.