State college football glance: Doane comeback bid falls short; Midland rolls to first win

Dakota Wesleyan's Jamin Arend punched in a 23-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to stave off a Doane comeback bid in a 29-26 victory in Crete on Saturday.
Trailing 21-13 after three quarters, Doane handed it off to Jacobi White, who ran 30 yards to the end zone to cut the deficit to 21-19. Later, Doane quarterback Adam Wasserman connected with Josh Baker for an 11-yard score to give Doane the 26-21 lead before Arend's score put Dakota Wesleyan up for good.
Wasserman, Jamaine Derogene and Jacobi White all collected rushing TDs for Doane (2-2, 2-2 Great Plains Athletic Conference). QB Zachary Lester was 27 of 42 passing for 232 yards and three scores to lead Dakota Wesleyan (1-3, 1-3 GPAC) to its first win.
Midland 56, Briar Cliff 3: River Walker accounted for six touchdowns -- five passing, one rushing — to give Midland its first victory of the season in dominating fashion in Sioux City, Iowa.
Walker went 14 of 18 passing for 234 yards and threw touchdown passes to four different receivers. Austin Harris, Walker's top target, finished with 85 yards on four receptions and two touchdowns.
Midland (1-2, 1-2 GPAC) blew the game open early with a 42-0 halftime lead over the Chargers (0-3, 0-3).
Northwestern 48, Dordt 40: Tyson Kooima threw for 290 yards and five TDs on a 17 for 27 day passing as the Red Raiders edged Dordt in Orange City, Iowa.
Kooima threw for three touchdowns in the first half, giving Northwestern (2-1, 2-1 GPAC) a 28-21 lead at intermission. He picked up where he left off in the third quarter with a 3-yard pass to Shane Solberg to make it 35-21.
Noah Clayberg rushed for 207 yards and two scores for Dordt (2-1, 2-1) while Carter Schiebout also ran for two scores.
Peru State 30, Central Methodist 17: The Bobcats outscored the Eagles 27-7 in the second half, including three scores — two passing, one rushing from Joey Dominguez — in Peru.
Ki'Jana Owens put the Eagles away for good in the fourth quarter, scoring on a 71-yard run, to put the Bobcats (1-1) ahead 30-10. Owens finished with 173 yards on 17 carries.
