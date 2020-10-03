State college football glance: Doane comeback bid falls short; Midland rolls to first win

Dakota Wesleyan's Jamin Arend punched in a 23-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to stave off a Doane comeback bid in a 29-26 victory in Crete on Saturday.

Trailing 21-13 after three quarters, Doane handed it off to Jacobi White, who ran 30 yards to the end zone to cut the deficit to 21-19. Later, Doane quarterback Adam Wasserman connected with Josh Baker for an 11-yard score to give Doane the 26-21 lead before Arend's score put Dakota Wesleyan up for good.

Wasserman, Jamaine Derogene and Jacobi White all collected rushing TDs for Doane (2-2, 2-2 Great Plains Athletic Conference). QB Zachary Lester was 27 of 42 passing for 232 yards and three scores to lead Dakota Wesleyan (1-3, 1-3 GPAC) to its first win.

Midland 56, Briar Cliff 3: River Walker accounted for six touchdowns -- five passing, one rushing — to give Midland its first victory of the season in dominating fashion in Sioux City, Iowa.

Walker went 14 of 18 passing for 234 yards and threw touchdown passes to four different receivers. Austin Harris, Walker's top target, finished with 85 yards on four receptions and two touchdowns.

Midland (1-2, 1-2 GPAC) blew the game open early with a 42-0 halftime lead over the Chargers (0-3, 0-3).