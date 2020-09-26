State college football glance: Concordia starts slow before shutting down Briar Cliff

Concordia stumbled out of the gate before taking control in a 24-9 victory Saturday over Briar Cliff in Sioux City, Iowa.
Bulldog quarterback Blake Culbert was tackled in the end zone midway through the first quarter for a safety to put the Chargers up 2-0, their only lead of the game. Culbert bounced back to throw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Korrell Koehlmoos with 2:37 left in the first quarter. The PAT put Concordia up 7-2.
Concordia (3-0 overall, 3-0 GPAC) added a Jordan Spilinek field goal and a Lyle Whitney touchdown run to take a 17-2 halftime lead. The Chargers (0-2, 0-2) cut the lead to 17-9 in the third quarter, but Martin Solano's TD run early in the fourth provided the Bulldogs with some insurance.
Defensively, the Bulldogs held Briar Cliff to 171 total yards, and just 85 on the ground. Logan Kreizel and Chase Hammons each had two of Concordia's five sacks.
Jonah Weyand led Concordia with 88 yards rushing. Culbert finished 10-of-21 for 122 yards and a touchdown.
Dordt 47, Dakota Wesleyan 10: Carter Schiebout ran for 119 yards on 15 carries for two touchdowns to lead a potent Defender ground game in Mitchell, South Dakota.
Dordt jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first half before Dakota Wesleyan's (0-3, 0-3 GPAC) Tate Gale hit a 39-yarder field goal. But it was all Dordt from there, as the Defenders closed the half with 20 consecutive points.
Quarterback Noah Clayberg added two more rushing scores on eight carries for 68 yards as part of 364 total rushing yards for Dordt (2-0, 2-0). Clayberg was also 13-of-18 passing for 177 yards and a touchdown.
Baker 41, Peru State 2: Marco Aguinaga went 14-for-27 passing for 192 yards and a TD, and rushed for another score as Baker rolled the Bobcats in Baldwin, Kansas.
Peru State's lone score came on a safety just before halftime. The Bobcats racked up 118 yards of offense to Bakers' 390 in both teams' season opener.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!