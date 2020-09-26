State college football glance: Concordia starts slow before shutting down Briar Cliff

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Concordia stumbled out of the gate before taking control in a 24-9 victory Saturday over Briar Cliff in Sioux City, Iowa.

Bulldog quarterback Blake Culbert was tackled in the end zone midway through the first quarter for a safety to put the Chargers up 2-0, their only lead of the game. Culbert bounced back to throw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Korrell Koehlmoos with 2:37 left in the first quarter. The PAT put Concordia up 7-2.

Concordia (3-0 overall, 3-0 GPAC) added a Jordan Spilinek field goal and a Lyle Whitney touchdown run to take a 17-2 halftime lead. The Chargers (0-2, 0-2) cut the lead to 17-9 in the third quarter, but Martin Solano's TD run early in the fourth provided the Bulldogs with some insurance.

Defensively, the Bulldogs held Briar Cliff to 171 total yards, and just 85 on the ground. Logan Kreizel and Chase Hammons each had two of Concordia's five sacks.

Jonah Weyand led Concordia with 88 yards rushing. Culbert finished 10-of-21 for 122 yards and a touchdown.

Dordt 47, Dakota Wesleyan 10: Carter Schiebout ran for 119 yards on 15 carries for two touchdowns to lead a potent Defender ground game in Mitchell, South Dakota.