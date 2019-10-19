Concordia scored the first and last touchdowns of the game, but a big Northwestern College second quarter was the difference in Northwestern's 20-14 win Saturday in Seward.
The Red Raiders (6-0, 5-0 Great Plains Athletic Conference) rattled off lengthy drives of nine and 11 plays to net two scores and take a 14-3 lead into halftime.
Bulldogs quarterback Jake Kemp completed 29 of 41 passes for 316 yards and a touchdown.
Northwestern's Shane Solberg reeled in 10 catches for 179 yards and accounted for 191 all-purpose yards.
Concordia (3-4, 3-3 GPAC) trimmed the deficit to one possession with 1:52 remaining in regulation, as Kemp linked with Lane Castaneda for a 28-yard touchdown. The Bulldogs' ensuing onside kick was unsuccessful, sealing the outcome.
Dordt 61, Doane 0: Dordt ran all over Doane in Crete. The Defenders (4-3, 3-2 GPAC) rushed for 420 yards on a whopping 74 carries (5.7 per rush), a ground attack that was led by quarterback Noah Clayberg, who recorded 144 yards on the ground and four scores (five total TDs). Doane (4-4, 4-2 GPAC) was held to just 129 yards of offense and turned the ball over five times.
You have free articles remaining.
Midland 52, Dakota Wesleyan 27: In Fremont, Noah Oswald threw five touchdown passes for Midland (3-4, 2-3 GPAC), including one on a fake field goal to Theo Blum early in the third quarter to break a 21-21 tie. Dakota Wesleyan (1-7, 0-6) lost its sixth straight.
Morningside 61, Jamestown 0: Joe Dolincheck threw four touchdown passes and Morningside (6-0, 5-0 GPAC) put the game away early, scoring 37 points in the first quarter and taking a 54-0 lead into halftime in Sioux City, Iowa. Dolincheck was efficient, completing 13 of 14 passes for 239 yards. Arnijae Ponder rushed for 107 yards on 13 carries, with a pair of short touchdown runs. Jamestown (1-7, 1-5) was only 2-for-12 through the air and was sacked four times.
Clarke 18, Peru State 17: Clarke, in its inaugural football season, picked up the first win in school history by edging Peru State in Dubuque, Iowa. The Pride (1-6, 1-0 Heart of America Conference) had 208 passing yards and held Peru State (0-7, 0-1) to 93 yards through the air. Ki'Jana Owens ran for 56 and a touchdown as Peru State had 126 yards on the ground. Clarke's Kenyon Williams threw for three touchdowns.
Northern State 29, Wayne State 26, 2OT: Wayne State (2-5) came back from a 17-3 halftime deficit to force overtime, but came up short in Wayne. The Wildcats' Ethan Knudson kicked a 37-yard field goal in the first overtime to tie it, then gave them a 26-23 lead with a 42-yard boot in the second OT, but Northern State's Colten Drageset caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Trautman for the game winner. Trautman finished with 368 passing yards for Northern State (4-3).
Chadron State 43, Texas-Permian Basin 21: Chadron State finished strong, scoring the game's final 16 points after Texas-Permian Basin (2-5) pulled within 27-21. The Eagles (3-4) had 484 yards of offense, with Dalton Holst throwing for 256 yards and three touchdowns, and Elijah Myles adding 173 yards on the ground.