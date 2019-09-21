Concordia cruised to a 30-0 halftime lead and shut out Hastings 44-0 in Hastings on Saturday for the Bulldogs' first victory of the season.
Concordia (1-2, 1-1 GPAC) dominated play, totaling 443 yards of offense and holding a 23-10 advantage in first downs.
Hastings (1-1, 2-1) punted 11 times and had three turnovers.
Concordia's Ryan Durdon ran for 87 yards and two touchdowns, and Jake Kemp completed 21-of-33 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns.
Briar Cliff 20, Doane 10: Briar Cliff held Doane to 181 total yards and won despite being outscored in the second half in Sioux City, Iowa.
Doane (1-3, 1-1 GPAC) actually had one more first down (13-12) than Briar Cliff (3-1, 2-0), but the Tigers didn't force a turnover and threw two interceptions.
The Chargers' Jonathan Santos completed 18-of-25 passes for 238 yards, five of those passes for 135 yards to Tyler French.
Adam Wasserman's 2-yard run in the fourth quarter was Doane's only touchdown.
Nebraska-Kearney 31, Emporia State 21: TJ Davis rushed for two 1-yard TD runs, amassing 147 yards on 25 carries, as the Lopers improved to 2-1 in Emporia, Kansas.
Nebraska-Kearney scored 17 points to start the game before the Hornets mounted a comeback to make it 21-17. Davis' third-quarter TD run made it 24-21, while David Goodwin's 4-yard run made it 31-21.
Morningside 51, Midland 29: Mustang quarterback Joe Dolincheck had himself a day, going 23-of-35 passing for 471 yards and six TDs as Morningside rolled in Sioux City, Iowa. Morningside (3-0, 2-0 GPAC) outproduced the Warriors 643-378 offensively. Garry Cannon led the Warriors (1-2, 0-2) with 81 yards rushing and two scores.
Augustana 26, Wayne State 13: The Vikings scored 26 unanswered points, all in the second half, to rally past the Wildcats. WSC held an 194-19 total-yard advantage in the first quarter. Andy McCance led the Wildcats with 246 yards passing and a TD, but finished with three interceptions.
Dordt 41, Jamestown 16: Three Dordt running backs rushed for a TD each, while Tyler Reynolds ran for two scores as the Defenders (2-2, 1-1 GPAC) rolled over Jamestown (0-4, 0-2) on the road.
MidAmerica Nazarene 22, Peru State 7: In Olathe, Kansas, Peru State and MidAmerican Nazarene (3-1) were tied 7-7 after one quarter, but the Bobcats (0-4) didn't score again.
MidAmerica Nazarene's Jamar Moya ran for 134 yards and a TD.
Peru State completed only 2-of-17 pass attempts.
Fort Lewis 37, Chadron State 30: Chadron State (1-2) scored 24 second-half points but fell short in Durango, Colorado.
The Eagles, trailing 30-13, got a 27-yard touchdown pass from Dalton Holst to Tevon Wright and Holst's 9-yard TD run to get within 30-27, and Colton Dolder's 30-yard field goal tied it with 6:30 left. But Fort Lewis' Jake Lowry scored on a 1-yard run in the final two minutes.
Northwestern 52, Dakota Wesleyan 7: No. 10 Northwestern (2-0) scored the game's last 45 points in Mitchell, South Dakota. Northwestern picked up 25 first downs to 11 for Dakota Wesleyan (1-2).