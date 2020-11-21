State college football glance: Concordia gives up lead, ends season with loss at Dakota Wesleyan

Zachary Lester threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns as Dakota Wesleyan overcame an early deficit to defeat Concordia 28-17 on Saturday in Mitchell, South Dakota.

The Bulldogs (4-4) took a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter before a Lester touchdown pass and a Spencer Neugebauer run put the Tigers back ahead for good in the third.

Neugebauer caught 10 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown for Dakota Wesleyan (4-5), as well. Jamin Arend ran for 102 yards.

Blake Culbert completed 18 of 33 passes for 224 yards for Concordia. He had one touchdown and an interception. Cayden Beran caught eight of those passes for 108 yards and a score.

Morningside 57, Hastings 0: Joe Dolincheck completed 10 of his 11 passes for 350 yards and five touchdowns as the Mustangs completed their undefeated regular season in Sioux City, Iowa.

Reid Jurgensmeier caught four passes for 121 yards and a score for Morningside (8-0) and Arnijae Ponder rushed for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

John Zamora completed 17 of 32 passes for 168 yards for the Broncos (2-7).