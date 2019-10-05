Playing in muddy conditions Saturday in Jamestown, North Dakota, Concordia fell to Jamestown in the fourth overtime, 13-10.
Sean Fenelon's 22-yard field goal won it for Jamestown (1-5, 1-3 GPAC) after the teams had scored only a field goal apiece in regulation and stayed tied after three overtimes.
The teams combined to complete seven passes for 62 yards in the quagmire. The longest play of the day covered 22 yards.
The Bulldogs (2-3, 2-2) finally got a touchdown in the first overtime, Ryan Durdon's 1-yard run tying the score at 10. Durdon finished with 118 yards rushing on 35 carries.
Doane 38, Dakota Wesleyan 20: Doane's Drake Davidson completed 17 of 27 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers improved to 3-3 overall, 3-1 in the GPAC with a win in Mitchell, South Dakota.
Davidson hit Izaiah Celestine for a 73-yard touchdown early in the third quarter and added a 5-yard pass to Adam Wasserman two minutes later as Doane scored 21 points in the quarter.
The Tiger defense held DWU to 205 total yards of offense.
Jamaine Derogene had 90 rushing yards for Doane.
Briar Cliff 13, Midland 7: Greg Henry rushed for 128 yards on 29 carries and two touchdowns as the Chargers edged Midland in Fremont.
Henry put BCU (4-2, 3-1 GPAC) on the board right out of the gate with a 51-yard run with 13:05 left in the first quarter. He later capped off a five-play drive with a 6-yard TD run to make it 13-0. Midland (1-3, 0-2) scored in the fourth quarter behind Payton Nelson's 11-yard TD run.
Nelson finished with 61 yards on 15 carries, while Garry Cannon led Midland with 93 yards on 27 carries.
The Warriors outgained BCU 273-195 and had 16 first downs to the Chargers' 11.
You have free articles remaining.
Central Methodist 36, Peru State 14: Eagles quarterback Jordan Williams had two TD passes and ran for two more scores as Central Methodist rolled past the Bobcats in Fayette, Missouri.
Williams went 17-for-31 in the air with 269 yards. Kaylon Johnson lead Central Methodist (3-2-1) with 99 yards rushing on 23 carries.
Peru State (0-6) jumped on the Eagles first behind an eight-play, 68-yard drive in the first quarter, capped off by Ki'Jana Owens 15-yard TD run.
Western Colorado 33, Chadron State 32: Connor Desch's 47-yard pass to Malcom Wesley secured the win for Western Colorado in Gunnison, Colorado.
Down 32-27 with 2:35 left in the fourth quarter, Desch connected with Wesley to take the lead 33-32 after a three-play, 76-yard drive.
Down 27-12 going into the half, Chadron State (1-4) mounted a comeback behind two TD passes from QB Dalton Holst. Justin Cauley's 1-yard run gave the Eagles the lead before Western Colorado's scoring drive. Holst finished 21-of-36 passing with 256 yards and three TDs.
Wayne State 30, Minnesota-Crookston 7: Wayne State (2-3) scored 23 points in the second half and had little trouble with Minnesota-Crookston at home.
The Wildcats held Minnesota Crookston scoreless through three quarters, and J'Von France's fourth-quarter interception return of 41 yards capped off the win for Wayne State.
Morningside 69, Hastings 13: Anthony Sims ran for three TDs on 102 yards and nine carries as the Mustangs crushed the Broncos in Hastings.
Morningside (4-0, 3-0 GPAC) outproduced Hastings (1-3, 2-3) 637-249 offensively.
Nebraska-Kearney 45, Northeastern State 10: The Lopers (3-2) jumped on Northeastern State (0-5) early, scoring 21 points in the opening quarter and leading 38-3 at the half. David Goodwin (157 yards), Darrius Webb (143) and T.J. Davis (84) rushed for two touchdowns apiece. Nebraska-Kearney ran for 593 yards; Garrett Meyer rushed for 113 yards, making it three 100-yard rushers for the Lopers.