Buena Vista scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to knock off Concordia 27-24 on Saturday in Storm Lake, Iowa.
Concordia (0-2) went up 14-0 on two touchdown passes of 45 yards from Wyatt Ehlers, to Arthur Anderson and Korrell Koehlmoos. A field goal and Zac Walter's 79-yard interception return for a touchdown put the Bulldogs up 24-0.
But the Beavers (2-0) stormed back, pulling within 24-20 on Morris Aranda's 30-yard interception return for a touchdown and taking the lead when Dylan Laughlin found Josh Lange for a 3-yard scoring pass with 37 seconds left in the game.
Ehlers finished with 210 yards passing for Concordia.
Tarleton State 56, Doane 3: Tarleton State knocked out Doane early, taking a 39-0 lead into halftime in Stephenville, Texas.
Doane (1-2) managed only a fourth-quarter field goal against Tarleton State (2-0), and Tarleton State had a huge advantage in first downs, 28-6.
Doane was held to 33 yards rushing on 28 carries.
Wayne State 19, Southwest Minnesota 13, OT: Andy McCance hit Mason Lee for a 10-yard pass in overtime that lifted Wayne State (1-1) at home.
The Wildcats rolled up 32 first downs against Southwest Minnesota (0-2).
McCane threw for 290 yards and two TDs.
Northwestern College 26, Midland 25: Braxton Williams' 22-yard field goal with five seconds left in the fourth quarter lifted Northwestern past the Warriors in Fremont.
Midland (1-1) started out hot with a six-play, 65-yard drive capped off by Adrian Kellogg's 8-yard TD run in the first quarter. Warrior quarterback Noah Oswald later connected a 2-yard pass to Austin Harris to give Midland a first-quarter 15-0 lead.
Northwestern (2-0) managed to make it a one-point game after a pair of TDs each in the second and third quarters. After the half, Kellogg tacked on another TD with a 1-yard run to make it 22-14. Down 25-17 in the fourth, Northwestern QB Tyson Kooima connected a 23-yard pass to Shane Solberg. Northwestern's defense then forced a crucial three-and-out to give the offense the ball once again and set up the game-winning kick.
Oswald finished 11-for-26 passing for 196 yards with a TD and three interceptions. Kellogg led Warrior rushers with 81 yards, averaging 2.7 per carry.
Morningside 54, Dordt 14: Mustang running back Arnijae Ponder rushed for 219 yards and two TDs as Morningside rolled over Dordt in Sioux City, Iowa.
Ponder averaged 12 yards per carry, including a 99-yard TD run in the second quarter to give the Mustangs the 21-7 lead.
Morningside's Anthony Sims also rushed for two scores. Quarterback Joe Dolincheck went 21-for-35 passing for 279 yards and two touchdowns.
The Mustangs (2-0) outgained Dordt (1-2) 626-315.
Hastings 38, Jamestown 21: In Hastings, the Broncos scored in every quarter, putting Jamestown (0-3) away with two Jason Bachle field goals and Jesse Ulrich's 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Hastings (2-0, 1-0 GPAC) got a big day from receiver Keiotey Stenhouse, who finished with six receptions for 127 yards, and Brett Simonsen added 90 yards rushing and a TD.
Benedictine 48, Peru State 17: Benedictine rolled to a 28-0 lead to put Peru State away early in Peru.
Marquis Stewart had touchdown runs of 77 and 2 yards in the first half. Peru State got on the board with Tajh Eaddy's 39-yard run with 1:49 left in the first half.
Benedictine (3-0) finished with 625 yards of offense, 423 of that through the air.
Eaddy finished with 93 yards rushing for Peru State (0-3).
Briar Cliff 47, Dakota Wesleyan 0: Jonathan Santos passed for 216 yards and a TD as Briar Cliff shut out DWU in Sioux City, Iowa.
Running back Stanton Lee rushed for 43 yards and two scores, as well, while the Briar Cliff defense held its opponent to just 40 yards.
Colorado State-Pueblo at Chadron State: Late.