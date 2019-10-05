For Simpson, its 29-21 American Rivers Conference football victory at Nebraska Wesleyan on homecoming Saturday before a crowd of 1,135 at Abel Stadium was as simple as 1-2-3.
Running back Joe Meyer, who wears jersey No. 2, rushed for 206 yards and a touchdown to lead a Storm ground game that ate up 285 yards.
The guy with jersey No. 1, wide receiver Sam Bartlett, made it difficult for the Prairie Wolves to devote too many resources to stop the run. He caught 10 passes for 150 yards and a pair of TDs. The first score was a 5-yard pass from jersey No. 3, quarterback Tanner Krueger, with 26 seconds left in the first half that put Simpson (4-1, 2-1 ARC) in front to stay 13-7.
When Krueger went out late in the third quarter with a sprained ankle after being sacked by NWU’s Hayden Penny (11 tackles and two sacks), his backup, No. 12 Seth Howard, finished off the victory. Howard rushed for 94 yards and threw a 56-yard TD pass to Bartlett with 3:35 left in the game to seal the win against an NWU defense stacked up to stop the run.
It all added up to NWU’s first loss of the season in four games (1-1 in the ARC) and its fifth consecutive homecoming setback.
“Their offensive line is very, very efficient, their running back (Meyer) is a very good downhill runner and their backup quarterback (Howard) did an excellent job when he was in,” NWU coach Brian Keller said. “We were able to hold them to field goals a few times when they got to the red zone, and I thought we’d be OK exchanging touchdowns for field goals. But we missed some red zone opportunities deep that hurt.”
The Wolves got as close as the Simpson 17- and 15-yard lines in the second half and failed to score on either possession. Three field goals by Zach Kreider — 34- and 27-yarders in the first quarter and the 23-yarder with 12:33 left in the game which gave the Storm a 23-14 margin — proved to be the difference.
Despite the loss, NWU senior quarterback Jonathan Curti became Wesleyan’s career leader in touchdown passes, throwing three to run his total to 70. The Colorado Springs, Colorado, native, who entered the game ranked fifth nationally this season in passing yards in NCAA Division III, finished 23-of-38 for 303 yards.
Curti showed no rust from a bye week, completing 6-of-6 throws on NWU’s first possession -- a 75-yard, 11-play march which he climaxed with a 22-yard TD pass to Derrick Curtis. The senior from Lincoln Northeast had six receptions for 108 yards.
Simpson, however, scored the next 20 points, and the Prairie Wolves didn’t find the end zone again until Curti hit tight end Logan Hughes with a 2-yard TD pass with 3:16 left in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 20-14.
Curti rolled right on the play, then threw back left to the wide open Hughes.
“Our coaches did a great job of preparing and scripting that first drive,” Curti said. “Simpson made some adjustments defensively, and we didn’t adjust accordingly as well as we should have.”
Curti's record-breaking TD throw was a 43-yarder to Kevin Tims with 3:51 left in the game which pulled Wesleyan to 23-21. And it came in typical Curti fashion as he avoided a sack and shook off what looked like a face-mask penalty by a Simpson defender to hit Tims in stride in the end zone.
“That’s something we worked on all summer,” Curti said. “I just threw it up trusting he’d run under it and make a play.”
While the NWU running game gained just 65 yards, the Prairie Wolves were encouraged by the return of preseason projected starter Colby Ensz from a foot injury. In his first game this fall, the junior from Tri County had 31 yards rushing on five carries and caught two passes for 32 yards out of the backfield.