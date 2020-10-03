Playing without its best players on either side of ball, Concordia's 'cohesive' offense rolls Jamestown

The next two TD tosses came within a span of 3½ minutes late in the third quarter and ended any doubt about the outcome. Culbert connected with Cole Schaedel in the right corner of the end zone from 9 yards out to finish an 80-yard, 12-play drive. Schaedel, a junior from Lincoln Lutheran, high-pointed the ball over a Jamestown (0-1) defender and the TD catch capped off his best day as a Bulldog — five catches for 84 yards.

On Concordia’s next possession, Culbert finally completed the deep throw he’d been trying to convert all day — a 41-yarder to Korrell Koehlmoos down the sidelines, a ball the Bulldog junior never had to break stride to catch.

Four Bulldog receivers had at least five catches in the contest, led by Koehlmoos’ six receptions for 113 yards.

“When you have a receiver core that’s that good with everyone out there, I feel like you kind of have to (spread the ball around); you can’t just go to one guy the whole time,” Culbert said.

Culbert brought his offensive line with him for the postgame interview as they provided the time for him to deliver the football, as well as created enough space for Lyle Whitney to rush for 86 yards on 24 carries.