Playing without its best players on either side of ball, Concordia's 'cohesive' offense rolls Jamestown

SEWARD — No Lane Napier, no Jonah Weyand, no problem for the Concordia football team.
Without the injured Napier, the senior All-American linebacker, for the second straight game, the Bulldogs still kept Jamestown out of the end zone Saturday at Bulldog Stadium and registered seven sacks in Concordia’s 23-3 Great Plains Athletic Conference win over the Jimmies before a homecoming crowd of 875.
Weyand, who had a combined 346 yards rushing and seven touchdowns in Concordia’s first two games, was also on the sidelines in street clothes. But quarterback Blake Culbert’s 361 yards passing and three touchdowns provided enough offensive spark to keep Concordia undefeated at 4-0. It was Jamestown’s season opener after COVID-19 issues had kept the Jimmies sidelined.
“We had some guys step up and make plays today,” Concordia coach Patrick Daberkow said. “We’re not a one-man show on either side of the ball; it’s definitely a team game. That’s where we’re at right now with the injuries we have.”
After the teams traded field goals in the opening period, Culbert’s TD passes were the only scoring in the final three quarters.
His 17-yarder to Cayden Beran climaxed a 79-yard, seven-play march midway through the second quarter and gave the Bulldogs a 10-3 lead at halftime.
The next two TD tosses came within a span of 3½ minutes late in the third quarter and ended any doubt about the outcome. Culbert connected with Cole Schaedel in the right corner of the end zone from 9 yards out to finish an 80-yard, 12-play drive. Schaedel, a junior from Lincoln Lutheran, high-pointed the ball over a Jamestown (0-1) defender and the TD catch capped off his best day as a Bulldog — five catches for 84 yards.
On Concordia’s next possession, Culbert finally completed the deep throw he’d been trying to convert all day — a 41-yarder to Korrell Koehlmoos down the sidelines, a ball the Bulldog junior never had to break stride to catch.
Four Bulldog receivers had at least five catches in the contest, led by Koehlmoos’ six receptions for 113 yards.
“When you have a receiver core that’s that good with everyone out there, I feel like you kind of have to (spread the ball around); you can’t just go to one guy the whole time,” Culbert said.
Culbert brought his offensive line with him for the postgame interview as they provided the time for him to deliver the football, as well as created enough space for Lyle Whitney to rush for 86 yards on 24 carries.
The young offensive front a year ago struggled at times during the 3-7 season, but experience, maturity and better communication has helped the Bulldogs turn the corner. Daberkow said the trust Culbert now has in the offensive line is evident by the way he’s able to go through his progressions in the pocket and then confidently deliver the football.
“We click as a cohesive unit this year, and that’s something I didn’t see last year,” junior offensive guard Keegan Hornung said. “Communicating is a lot easier and everybody knows what we’re going to be doing at certain times.”
Like the receivers on offense, the front seven on defense spread the wealth when it came to sacks. Noseguard Gerald Morris and defensive end Chase Hammons each had two, while defensive end Payton Kidder, defensive lineman Eric Kieper Jr. and linebacker Elijah Ahrens each registered one.
Jamestown’s only points — a 21-yard field goal by Noah Vogelpohl — came after the Jimmies used 12 plays to drive from their own 4-yard line to the Concordia 12 before the Bulldogs dug in. Concordia finished with a 462-265 advantage in total offense.
“The guys who have stepped up have been waiting for their chance to get in, and now that they’re there, they’re making the most of the opportunity,” said Hammons, a 6-2, 230-pound senior who has five sacks on the season. “I still don’t think we’ve reached our full potential yet. We still have some bad drives and breakdowns, but when we put it all together, I think we’re going to be really dangerous.”
