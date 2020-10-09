Peru State's Creehan overcoming COVID challenges in first year as head coach

A new coach always faces challenges putting his program in place, but in this era of the COVID-19 pandemic, the barriers Casey Creehan has had to overcome since becoming Peru State’s football coach made his transition both unique and extremely difficult.

Creehan was introduced as the Bobcats’ 25th head football coach on March 2. He held one team meeting with his players before they went their separate ways for spring break in early March.

Because of COVID-19, they never returned to campus until mid-August when in-person classes resumed. Creehan was denied spring practices with his new squad as well as a fall training camp. Then, the Bobcats had to shut things down for two weeks after classes started on Aug. 17 when as many as 60 players and coaching staff members had to quarantine.

“It’s been a challenge, to say the least,” Creehan said. “I didn’t really know a lot about the players when we got started in August, and they didn’t know much about me, either.”

But it seems things are coming together quickly for the Bobcats. After a 41-2 loss at Baker on Sept. 26 to open the nine-game season, Peru State won its first game under Creehan last Saturday in a 30-17 home triumph over Central Methodist.