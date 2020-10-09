Peru State's Creehan overcoming COVID challenges in first year as head coach

A new coach always faces challenges putting his program in place, but in this era of the COVID-19 pandemic, the barriers Casey Creehan has had to overcome since becoming Peru State’s football coach made his transition both unique and extremely difficult.
Creehan was introduced as the Bobcats’ 25th head football coach on March 2. He held one team meeting with his players before they went their separate ways for spring break in early March.
Because of COVID-19, they never returned to campus until mid-August when in-person classes resumed. Creehan was denied spring practices with his new squad as well as a fall training camp. Then, the Bobcats had to shut things down for two weeks after classes started on Aug. 17 when as many as 60 players and coaching staff members had to quarantine.
“It’s been a challenge, to say the least,” Creehan said. “I didn’t really know a lot about the players when we got started in August, and they didn’t know much about me, either.”
But it seems things are coming together quickly for the Bobcats. After a 41-2 loss at Baker on Sept. 26 to open the nine-game season, Peru State won its first game under Creehan last Saturday in a 30-17 home triumph over Central Methodist.
“Our kids are playing with a lot of energy right now and they’re buying in to what we’re trying to build here,” Creehan said. “We’re still a work in progress and we have a long way to go, but they’re working hard to try to improve every day.”
Creehan brings an extensive coaching résumé to the Bobcats. In his second season as head coach at Lyon College in Batesville, Arkansas, the Scots went 7-3 in 2019.
Before that, Creehan was a defensive assistant coach in the Canadian Football League for 13 seasons with five different teams, and was a defensive coordinator at Hamilton and Toronto.
With 18 regular-season games, two exhibition games and playoffs, “those 13 years up there were like 26 years of experience because there were so many games,” Creehan said. “In that league as a defensive coach, you see everything known to man on offense, so it’s a great training ground.”
Before his time in the CFL, Creehan held assistant college coaching positions at Eastern Michigan, James Madison, Clarion, Southern Illinois and Lehigh. He was an all-conference linebacker at Grove City College in Pennsylvania in the late 1990s.
Creehan said a combination of factors convinced him about coaching at Peru State.
“The support and commitment we have from the administration (President Daniel Hanson and athletic director Wayne Albury) is incredible and there are very good small-college football facilities here,” Creehan said. “For a lot of kids, this is a really good option to play college football. We’re somewhat remote here, and I like that because we can focus on academics and football and not have other distractions.”
One of the players who came with Creehan from Lyon — junior defensive back Carlos Thomas — made his presence felt in the win over Central Methodist. Thomas earned Heart of America Athletic Conference defensive player of the week honors by making eight tackles (three of which were sacks), intercepting two passes and forcing a fumble.
Offensively, senior Ki’Jana Owens had the best rushing day in seven years for the Bobcats, going for 173 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown run of 71 yards.
Jamestown vs. Concordia, 10.3
Jamestown vs. Concordia, 10.3
Jamestown vs. Concordia, 10.3
Jamestown vs. Concordia, 10.3
Jamestown vs. Concordia, 10.3
Jamestown vs. Concordia, 10.3
Jamestown vs. Concordia, 10.3
Jamestown vs. Concordia, 10.3
Jamestown vs. Concordia, 10.3
Jamestown vs. Concordia, 10.3
Jamestown vs. Concordia, 10.3
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!