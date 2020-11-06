Peru State suspends football season due to virus concerns

Peru State will suspend the remainder of its 2020 fall football season citing COVID-19 concerns, according to a news release.

The move comes after the Bobcats postponed six of their games due to quarantine protocols.

"The Bobcats have played three games this season and do not foresee a path back to the field this fall," the release stated.

The school has not ruled out additional conference games in the spring, the release stated.

"This action will remove the week-to-week uncertainty for our student-athletes," Peru State President Dan Hanson said in the release.

Fellow Heart of America Athletic Conference school Clarke University also announced it would suspend its season.

