Peru State postponing a football game for sixth time due to COVID-19

Peru State is postponing a football game for a sixth time this season due to COVID-19.

Saturday's home game against Grand View was called off at the request of Peru State athletic director Wayne Albury.

The decision comes after additional positive COVID-19 tests were found on the Peru State team, and several more players have been placed in cautionary quarantine.

A makeup date for Grand View has yet to be determined.

It will mark the fourth straight week in which a Peru State game has been postponed. A makeup date for last week's game against William Penn has not been announced.

The Bobcats (1-2), who last played on Oct. 10, are next scheduled to play at Graceland at 1 p.m. on Nov. 14. They are scheduled to play games against Clarke on Nov. 21 and Culver-Stockton on Nov. 28.

