Peru State postpones another football game due to COVID-19 tracing

Peru State's home-opening football game against MidAmerica Nazarene, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed to Nov. 21 after enacting contact-tracing and quarantine procedures.
Quarantine results when individuals come in close contact to a positive COVID-19 case, so some players on both teams are completing a 14-day quarantine. Delaying the game will allow student-athletes to return to the field of play in the safest manner possible by allowing the appropriate time for practice and physical reconditioning, Peru State said in a statement.
The Bobcats' season opener, which was supposed to be last Saturday, was also canceled for the same reason.
Peru State will open its season against Baker on Sept. 26 in Baldwin, Kansas.
