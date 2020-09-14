 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Peru State postpones another football game due to COVID-19 tracing
View Comments

Peru State postpones another football game due to COVID-19 tracing

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
State college football logo

Peru State's home-opening football game against MidAmerica Nazarene, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed to Nov. 21 after enacting contact-tracing and quarantine procedures.

Quarantine results when individuals come in close contact to a positive COVID-19 case, so some players on both teams are completing a 14-day quarantine. Delaying the game will allow student-athletes to return to the field of play in the safest manner possible by allowing the appropriate time for practice and physical reconditioning, Peru State said in a statement.

The Bobcats' season opener, which was supposed to be last Saturday, was also canceled for the same reason.

Peru State will open its season against Baker on Sept. 26 in Baldwin, Kansas.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Tarence Roby's 100-yard interception return for a TD

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News