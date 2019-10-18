In their free time, many college students enjoy playing games on their computers.
Nebraska Wesleyan football player Hayden Penny is a little different. He instead gets on the computer to improve his game.
Penny has been the Prairie Wolves’ money man on the defensive line this fall, and the 6-foot, 260-pound junior credits his breakout season to his coaches but also a few extra film sessions to find any edge he can on an offensive lineman or to help sniff out a play and be in the right spot to stop it.
“A lot of it is on the coaches (defensive coordinator Kevin Crume and defensive line coaches Mike Johnson and Paul Harris) and a lot of film, I watch as much as I can every day,” said Penny, who leads the American Rivers Conference this season in quarterback sacks with five, totaling in a loss of 34 yards. He’s had four sacks in the past two weeks combined and forced a fumble last week at Wartburg.
“That’s what I do after I get done with homework,” added Penny, an exercise science major. “It might be a little late (at night), but I try to get 15 or 20 minutes in. I’m able to look at line tendencies, down-and-distance and favorite plays in specific situations, and it helps.”
Penny, who has 28 total tackles for the season, calls his recent production “surprising.” But NWU coach Brian Keller says it’s what he expected from the Arlington graduate based on his sophomore season.
As a starter a year ago, Penny had 52 total tackles and five quarterback sacks.
“It all goes back to the end of last year. He was playing at an extremely high level last season, and he’s taken it up a notch this season,” Keller said. “He’s a good technician and a tough kid who’s very physical.”
Penny was well-conditioned when he got to fall camp in August. Besides regular workouts in the weight room, he spent the summer working in the fields around York spraying crops for Bayer, commuting every day from Lincoln.
“I probably walked eight miles a day in the fields,” Penny said. “That kind of made it tough to put on any weight, but it definitely helped make my legs stronger and get me in shape to handle the heat.”
Wartburg, the No. 9 team this week in NCAA Division III, thrashed NWU 61-7 last Saturday in Waverly, Iowa, for the Prairie Wolves’ second straight loss after opening the season 3-0. Wartburg rolled up 491 yards of total offense (217 rushing, 274 passing), but also took advantage of two special teams plays in the second quarter -- a blocked punt for a touchdown and a dropped punt snap and NWU fumble that gave the Knights possession at the NWU 23.
Wartburg scored six plays later for a 26-7 halftime lead. The Knights then outscored Wesleyan 28-0 in the third quarter.
“It got out of hand really fast,” Penny said. “We just weren’t playing together as a team. We weren’t on the same page and we weren’t communicating that well. It started out as just one or two plays, and then it just snowballed.”
Penny said the Prairie Wolves (3-2) have put last week’s blowout loss behind them, and that the team is ready to take on a Coe squad (1 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Abel Stadium) that’s third in the American Rivers Conference standings at 4-2 overall and 3-1 in conference play.
“I think we can win this weekend,” Penny said. “I feel good about the adjustments we’re doing and the game plan the coaches have put together. We’re ready to bounce back at home and play well.”