Doane got buried early and never dug itself out in a 48-7 loss to Ottawa (Arizona) on Thursday night in Crete.
The Tigers were hosting a game on a Thursday night for the first time since 1948, but the novelty quickly faded as Ottawa, which went 7-4 in its inaugural year of football in 2018, rolled up 24 points in the first quarter.
The Spirit added 10 points in the second quarter and 14 in the fourth.
Doane avoided the shutout in the fourth quarter when, trailing 41-0, Adam Wasserman scored on a 3-yard run.
Kyle Jensen picked up 58 of Doane's 94 rushing yards. The Tigers never got an air attack going; three passers completed only 8 of 25 throws for 92 yards.
Ottawa's Austin McCullough torched Doane for 426 yards passing, completing 37-of-62 for three touchdowns. Richard Montello caught eight passes for 166 yards.
Doane will look to regroup before facing Concordia in Seward on Sept. 7.