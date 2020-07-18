Off-field risks, testing costs puts small-college football in a 'tough, tough' situation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Will college football be played in the fall? What will it look like?

Division I athletic directors and conference leaders have yet to give a definitive answer with fall camp dates fast approaching.

Those questions obviously pertain to the lower divisions, too.

"That's a good question," said Matt Franzen, athletic director at NAIA Doane. "The biggest risk that I see, believe it or not, isn't from going on the field and practicing against other people. I think the contact that you have there, even though it is physical, it's still pretty limited contact.

"Where football is scary is you're on a team with over a hundred people and you're having regular close contact outside of the field."

That includes locker rooms, meeting rooms, dorm rooms and classrooms.

Franzen, who coached football at Doane for 11 seasons before taking over as athletic director after the 2017 season, said the Tigers are planning to have all team meetings on Zoom.

College coaches and campus leaders are likely asking the same questions. How will they handle the COVID-19 testing capacities and costs? What do you do when a group of players get sick?