Off-field risks, testing costs puts small-college football in a 'tough, tough' situation

Will college football be played in the fall? What will it look like?
Division I athletic directors and conference leaders have yet to give a definitive answer with fall camp dates fast approaching.
Those questions obviously pertain to the lower divisions, too.
"That's a good question," said Matt Franzen, athletic director at NAIA Doane. "The biggest risk that I see, believe it or not, isn't from going on the field and practicing against other people. I think the contact that you have there, even though it is physical, it's still pretty limited contact.
How to pull off fall sports with fewer resources a major hurdle for state college programs and conferences
"Where football is scary is you're on a team with over a hundred people and you're having regular close contact outside of the field."
That includes locker rooms, meeting rooms, dorm rooms and classrooms.
Franzen, who coached football at Doane for 11 seasons before taking over as athletic director after the 2017 season, said the Tigers are planning to have all team meetings on Zoom.
College coaches and campus leaders are likely asking the same questions. How will they handle the COVID-19 testing capacities and costs? What do you do when a group of players get sick?
"Those are things that make this seem fairly daunting, to be frank," Franzen said. "But at the same time, at what point do you throw in the towel and say it's not going to work versus, 'Well, you know what, let's go out and do the best we can and set up all of our protocols.'
"If the students and the student-athletes are responsible outside of athletics and on the weekends, then maybe it does end up working. There's just so much unknown."
Concordia AD Devin Smith said the biggest challenge with football will be the costs to test players.
"We've got two or three more weeks before we're really going to know enough about the latest trend that's going on now in the summer with the uptick in number of cases," Smith said. "Football is one of those tough ones because of the number of people and the close contact type of physical play.
"Football is the biggest challenge right now to figure out how that works."
The NCAA programs will be required to test their athletes 72 hours after competition, according to NCAA guidelines released Thursday.
Nebraska-Kearney athletic director Marc Bauer said he expects some decisions to be made before the end of July.
"The reason we need this decision made as quick as possibly is because our football players move on campus on Aug. 10," Bauer said. "You have all these kids coming back on campus and then you're going to send them back home again? Financially, that's a huge chunk of money, because you're paying for their food.
"I think it's a tough, tough situation for everyone right now."
There are five NAIA football programs in Nebraska: Concordia, Doane, Hastings, Midland and Peru State. There are three Division II (Chadron State, Nebraska-Kearney and Wayne State) programs and one in Division III (Nebraska Wesleyan).
NAIA teams are currently scheduled to open their seasons Sept. 12, and report for practice Aug. 15. Nebraska-Kearney is scheduled to open against Northwest Missouri State on Sept. 12, and Wayne State is slated to play at Bemidji State in Minnesota on Sept. 12.
A week earlier (Sept. 5), Nebraska Wesleyan opens at Westminster College in Missouri.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
