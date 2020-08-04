You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NWU's conference now the only NCAA Division III league in the nation playing sports this fall
View Comments
STATE COLLEGES

NWU's conference now the only NCAA Division III league in the nation playing sports this fall

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska Wesleyan's Football Practice, 8.22

Nebraska Wesleyan coach Brian Keller runs a practice in August 2019.

 Journal Star file photo

Nebraska Wesleyan and the other eight American Rivers Conference football teams from Iowa stand alone among the NCAA Division III conferences.

The ARC is the only Division III conference in the nation going ahead with fall sports, reaffirming that commitment July 28 and sticking with it as the last few remaining D-III conferences pulled the plug on their fall sports in the past few days because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It looks like we’re the last one standing,” said NWU football coach Brian Keller, whose Prairie Wolves report for fall camp Aug. 12 and begin practice a day later in preparation for a conference-only schedule that’s still being determined.

NWU’s training facilities opened for their athletes on July 6.

“Let’s see what we can do now to give our kids whatever opportunities we can, and then adjust if we have to,” Keller added. “We’re getting together as a (coaching) staff every day planning what our preseason camp is going to look like.”

Although the schedules still haven’t been finalized, it appears NWU will be playing five of the eight conference foes in football instead of the normal round-robin format. The volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer teams will likely play a single round-robin.

“It’s been tough on the (conference) presidents; I certainly wouldn’t want to be in their shoes making these decisions,” Keller said. “Right now, we’re hoping for five games, but it could be four, three or none.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.

View Comments
4
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

High school sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Tarence Roby's 100-yard interception return for a TD

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News