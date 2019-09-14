Nebraska Wesleyan senior quarterback Jonathan Curti has found a great way to keep his backup satisfied. Just throw him touchdown passes.
Curti and junior Kevin Tims connected on three first-half touchdown passes, good for a 19-point Prairie Wolves halftime lead. NWU then survived a furious Illinois College fourth-quarter comeback to claim a 25-20 nonconference victory before 979 spectators at Abel Stadium on Saturday afternoon, moving to 2-0 to start a season for the first time since 2006.
Tims, who plays both slotback and quarterback, finished with seven catches for 114 yards, while Curti was 19-of-31 for 269 yards and four TD passes.
“It’s a matter of putting your best players on the field; Jon is a great quarterback so I’m happy to do what I can to help the team playing receiver,” said the 5-foot-10, 175-pound Tims, who shares backup quarterback duties with freshman Carter Terry, a former Northwest all-stater.
A week ago when Curti threw six TD passes in the 49-35 season-opening win over Westminster College, five of those went to Derrick Curtis. The Blueboys (1-1), however, were all over the Lincoln Northeast graduate, forcing Curti to look elsewhere, especially in the first half.
“Derrick was getting double-teamed and we’re like, ‘Great, they’re going to forget about Kevin,’” said Curti, who has 598 yards and 10 TD passes in the first two games. “We emphasized executing today, and our young offensive line did a great job.”
Curti and Tims, both Colorado Springs, Colorado, natives, connected from 10 yards out midway through the first quarter, then completed a 27-yarder for a score early in the second period when Curti rolled right to avoid the rush, then threw back left to an open Tims in the corner of the end zone.
The Prairie Wolves took a 19-0 lead into halftime when Curti and Tims hooked up for 28 yards with 8.4 seconds left, three plays after NWU linebacker Kaden Dawe sacked Blueboy quarterback Drew Chance, forcing a fumble that Prairie Wolves teammate Nic Braaten recovered at the Illinois College 28.
The NWU offense rolled up 456 yards of total offense, as the ground game, led by sophomore Ryan Lawrence’s 111 yards, picked up 187. But the offensive production was marred by four turnovers and problems in the kicking game.
“It was nice to get the win, but I wish it would’ve been a little prettier,” NWU coach Brian Keller said.
The Prairie Wolves missed two extra points, had another blocked and had a 40-yard field-goal attempt blocked as well. NWU fumbled six times and lost three, with one of those leading to Illinois College’s first touchdown — a 6-yard pass from Chance to Seth Vaughn to cut the Wesleyan lead to 19-6 with 8:24 left in the third quarter.
NWU answered with a TD on its next possession to extend the lead back to 19 late in the third period. The Wolves finished a 65-yard, 11-play march with a 3-yard TD flip from Curti to tight end Logan Hughes on a play that began as a bootleg run, but became a pass when the Illinois College defenders were on the verge of tackling him short of the goal line.
Momentum began shifting when Blueboys linebacker Mike Koos intercepted a Curti pass and returned it 24 yards to the NWU 4. Two plays later, Chance threw the first of two fourth-quarter TD passes to Allen Smith from 3 yards out. A Chance to Smith pass on the two-point conversion cut the deficit to 11 with 13:38 remaining.
It appeared NWU got an insurance score with just under six minutes left when Curti found Curtis for what looked like a 32-yard TD pass on fourth down, only to have Curtis ruled out of bounds in the end zone when he made the catch.
After a Blueboy holding penalty moved them back 10 yards, Chance found Smith for a 78-yard bomb down the right side line to produce the final score with 5:12 left in the game. Chance threw for 229 yards and Smith caught four passes for 119.
NWU grinded out two first downs on its next possession, but gave it back on downs with 59 seconds left after fullback Tate Schmaderer was tackled for a 1-yard loss on fourth down.
Illinois College, however, went three-and-out in its final possession after an illegal shift penalty and a holding violation put the Blueboys in a third-and-21.
“I was proud of the resiliency and toughness we showed after things started slipping away at the end,” Keller said. “We didn’t score on our last possession, but we got some first downs and took enough time off the clock to make it tough for them (Illinois College) to score.”
NWU begins American Rivers Conference play at Buena Vista next Saturday.