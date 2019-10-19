Nebraska Wesleyan needed to be perfect on offense to offset a near flawless performance by Coe when the Kohawks had the football.
Unfortunately for NWU, a pair of interceptions, a lost fumble and a blocked punt for a touchdown didn’t allow the Prairie Wolves to keep pace Saturday at Abel Stadium.
Coe’s senior twin brother duo of quarterback Quentin White and wide receiver Colton White proved to be double trouble for the Wolves' defense. Quentin White completed 30 of 38 passes for 404 yards and four TDs, and his brother caught 14 of those throws for 172 yards and three scores, leading the Kohawks to a 56-21 American Rivers Conference victory.
It was NWU’s third straight loss, dropping to 3-3 overall and 1-3 in ARC play. Coe improves to 5-2 and 4-1 in league play.
“Turnovers bit us in the butt, uncharacteristic of our offense,” said NWU quarterback Jonathan Curti, who finished 21-of-30 for 302 yards and a pair of TD passes against the top-rated pass defense in the ARC.
Curti hit Colby Ensz for a 43-yard TD pass late in the first half and a 15-yarder to Derrick Curtis with 37 seconds left in the third quarter. Curtis, a Lincoln Northeast graduate, had three receptions for 100 yards.
Curti scored Wesleyan’s first TD on a 5-yard run early in the second period after Coe jolted the hosts by sprinting to a 21-0 first-quarter lead.
“We had an interception down in the red zone to tie it early (7-7), that really hurt,” Curti said, referring to Logan Rickard’s interception at the 1-yard line on NWU’s first possession. “As an offense, we have to come out ready to go, execute and manufacture drives to keep our defense off the field. We didn’t do enough of that today.”
Coe scored touchdowns in its first four possessions, but the Wolves still had it within reach at 28-14 when Curti hit Ensz out of the backfield on a wheel route for a TD with 1:37 left in the half.
The Kohawks, however, answered with a 75-yard, 10-play march that the White brothers finished off with a 6-yard TD pass with 23 seconds left in the half to make it a 21-point margin at intermission.
The only first-half possession that didn’t end in a Coe touchdown was when NWU linebacker Jacob Garnas snagged a second-quarter interception that came off a teammates’ shoulder pads at the NWU 16. Garnas, a junior linebacker, finished with a game-high 15 tackles.
By halftime, Quentin White was 25-of-33 for 344 yards.
“He (White) was phenomenal and we had no answers defensively,” NWU coach Brian Keller said. “They’re physical and have a lot of guys with big, athletic bodies, and the timing of their passing game was superb.”
After the teams traded scores in the third quarter, Coe scored 14 straight in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard TD run by Cody Russell that capped a 75-yard drive and a punt block and recovery in the end zone by AJ Christensen.
NWU has surrendered 117 points and 1,065 yards combined in losses to NCAA Division III No. 11 Wartburg and Coe the past two weeks. Curti said he and his Prairie Wolves teammates will put those losses in the rearview mirror as they prepare for a road game at Central (5-1 overall, 3-1 in ARC) next Saturday.
“The resiliency of this team is unbelievable,” Curti said. “There’s no sense of panic. It’s another tough game, but we’ll come back at it next week and give it everything we’ve got.”
