Northwestern College finally able to get rolling in win at Doane

“That was a big play that kind of turned things around for us,” said Kooima, referring to the scoop-and-score. “The turnovers killed us the first half, and two of those were on me. We knew we had to take better care of the ball and just execute better, and we did those things in the second half.”

On Northwestern’s first possession of the second quarter, a 60-yard strike down the middle of the field to Shane Solberg set up Konner McQuillan’s 1-yard TD run that put the Red Raiders ahead to stay 14-7 with 10:48 left in the third quarter.

Northwestern pulled away in the fourth quarter with three touchdowns in 11 minutes. Kooima and Solberg hooked up for a 42-yard TD pass on the first play of the fourth quarter, with Solberg never breaking stride to haul the ball deep down the sidelines.

A pair of Doane fumbles led to the Red Raiders’ next two scores. Snyder recovered a Tiger fumble on the Doane 4, and Drake Brezina scored on a 2-yard run two plays later to make it a 21-point lead.

The Tigers fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and Fryar pounced on the ball on at the Doane 25. An 8-yard TD pass from Kooima to 6-foot-4 tight end Josh Faekkema high in the back of the end zone gave Northwestern a 35-7 cushion with 4:08 left.