Central Missouri quarterback Brook Bolles, a Lincoln North Star graduate, was named the MIAA offensive football player of the year Tuesday.
Bolles leads NCAA Division II in passing at 3,660 yards, while topping the conference with 39 touchdown passes.
The senior set a school single-game record with 506 passing yards earlier this season, while leading the Mules (10-1) to a share of the conference championship.
Nebraska-Kearney had two players named to the all-MIAA first team. Defensive lineman Hinwa Allieu and linebacker Sal Silvio were named to the top team after leading the Lopers to a 6-5 season.
The Lopers' TJ Davis was named the league's freshman of the year. He leads a rushing attack that averages 331 yards per game.
GPAC honors: Doane and Concordia each landed one player on the All-Great Plains Athletic Conference first team.
The Tigers' Anthony Malone was named a first-teamer at defensive line, and the Bulldogs' Lane Napier nabbed top honors at linebacker again.
Morningside's Bo Els, a Lincoln Southwest graduate, was named a first-team at two spots — wide receiver and punt returner.
Napier was named to the first team for a third straight season after surpassing 100 tackles for the second straight season. He also had 10½ tackles for loss and 4½ sacks.
Malone was third for the Tigers in tackles with 61, while registering a team-high 12 tackles for loss.
Northwestern quarterback Tyson Kooima was named GPAC offensive player of the year, and teammate and linebacker Tanner Machacek was named the league's top defensive player.
Kooima is ranked sixth in the NAIA in passing a 2,797 yards. He also has thrown for 25 scores.
Morningside's Steve Ryan was named GPAC coach of the year.
Concordia had four players — WR Cayden Beran, DL Aaron Rudloff, LB Derek Tachovsky and DB Peyton Mitchell — named to the second team. Doane's Izaiah Celestine (punt returner) and Damond Brown (defensive back) also were named to the second team.