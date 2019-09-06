Every Saturday this fall, Brian Keller will be spending quality time with his sons Braly and Quinn at college football games.
But there will be no pregame tailgates, photos of the smiling trio posted on social media illustrating the great time they’re having or loading up on hot dogs, popcorn or soda pop at halftime.
Instead, you may hear Brian raise his voice and lecture his sons. There’s nothing relaxing and laid-back when it comes to college football Saturday for the Kellers.
Not when you’re a participant.
When Nebraska Wesleyan hosts Westminster College on Saturday (1 p.m. kickoff at Abel Stadium) in the season opener, Brian Keller will be starting his 24th season as the Prairie Wolves head coach. Braly is a senior wide receiver and team captain for the Wolves this season, while Quinn is a freshman defensive back, following his other family members to NWU.
Quinn becomes the sixth Keller to play football at NWU. His father was an outside linebacker from 1979-82, while his uncle, Kevin, was at NWU from 1974-76. An older brother, Crew, played for his father from 2014-16 and a cousin, Scott Keller (Kevin’s son), was a linebacker from 2002 through ’05 and a second-team all-Great Plains Athletic Conference player as a senior.
It was coaching opportunities like these that Brian Keller had in mind when he took over the NWU head coaching position after nine years as an assistant coach at Eastern Oregon State.
“Sometimes you get caught up in the day-to-day grind of coaching and you don’t take time to enjoy how special it is to be able to coach all three of your sons on a college football team,” said Brian Keller, whose three older siblings all attended NWU, which convinced him to go to college there.
“I’ve had chances to go elsewhere in Division I and Division II, but family is really important,” the coach added. “I really enjoy Wesleyan. I feel like this is the right place for me and that I’m the right guy for them.”
His sons feel the same way.
“I wasn’t a diehard Husker growing up,” said Braly, a math major at NWU who went through two internships this past summer and serves on the National Student-Athlete Advisory Committee for the NCAA representing both NWU and the American Rivers Conference.
“Every Saturday was spent watching the Prairie Wolves home and away, and now it’s a dream come true to play here, especially being a senior. It’s special.”
Quinn had some recruiting interest from Minnesota-Moorhead, but like his older brother, never gave serious consideration to going anywhere else.
“I wanted to come here all along so I could play for my dad and play with Braly for a year,” said Quinn, one of nine Lincoln Northeast players on the NWU roster this season. “All three of us were ball boys and we always spent gameday here and travel on the bus with them. We’ve been around it ever since we were born.”
With the positions they play, Braly and Quinn have found themselves lined up against each other a few times during drills in practice. And sometimes the intensity of those backyard battles years ago come out.
Recently, Quinn and Braly paired up in a W blocking drill, which Braly said Quinn “cheated” on.
“He came sprinting at me and almost tackled me,” Braly said, laughing. “It’s always fun to go against Quinn in practice.”
Dad, however, hasn’t been the only athletic influence on the three Keller boys. Brian’s wife, Jeanette, is the aquatics director at Hillcrest Country Club, and all three sons swam on the high school team at Northeast. Braly will be a senior on the NWU swim team this winter, while Crew also competed for the Prairie Wolves.
Right now, however, it appears that Quinn is breaking that pattern; he plans to focus solely on football in college.
NWU begins swim practice later this month, “so I’m usually 2½ months behind by the time I get back in the pool after football season,” said Braly, who specializes in the sprint freestyle events. “I usually take a week after football season and let my body rest before I get started (swimming), but I may get in the pool on Sundays during the season and use it as a recovery.”