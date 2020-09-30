Nebraska Wesleyan could play up to five football games in the spring

Nebraska Wesleyan will play up to five football games in the spring, including three conference games.

The American Rivers Conference announced on Wednesday schedule concepts for the four fall sports — football, volleyball and men's and women's soccer — that were put on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ARC announced on Aug. 11 that it would try to play those sports in the spring.

Each school will play three conference football games, and the school can choose to play two more games. There will be no conference championship in football.

The men's and women's soccer and volleyball teams can anticipate playing a round-robin slate (eight conference games). Schools can add nonconference games if they desire.

Dates and matchups will be announced after academic calendars for spring are finalized by the ARC's nine schools.

