Nebraska-Kearney's final football game canceled due to COVID-19
TJ Davis

Nebraska-Kearney quarterback TJ Davis finds a running lane during a game earlier this season against Chadron State.

 CORBEY R. DORSEY, UNK Athletics

Nebraska-Kearney's football season is complete after two games.

The Lopers announced Friday their season finale against Missouri Western State, slated for Saturday at UNK's Cope Stadium, is canceled.

UNK was notified by Missouri Western State on Thursday night about the change in plans. The Griffons canceled a game last week due to positive COVID-19 tests on the team, including the head coach.

Nebraska-Kearney scheduled four games this fall. The Lopers defeated Pittsburg State on Oct. 31 and Chadron State on Nov. 7.

They were set to play at South Dakota Mines last Saturday before South Dakota Mines called off the game because of surging COVID-19 cases in the state.

Next up for UNK will be winter conditioning in January and spring football practices in mid-March. Its next game will take place next September against Missouri Southern State.

