Nebraska-Kearney football will play games this fall while allowing fans in stands

In addition to the Huskers, another college football team in Nebraska will play this fall — and will do it with fans in the stands.
The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced Tuesday its football team will play a four-game schedule beginning Oct. 31 as part of a "scheduling alliance" with a pair of its Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association counterparts.
UNK will play at Pittsburg State (Kansas) on Halloween, followed by a home game against old Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference foe Chadron State on Nov. 7. The Lopers will continue the season with a Nov. 14 road game at South Dakota Mines, another RMAC school, before hosting Missouri Western on Nov. 21 to end the abbreviated season.
Fans will be allowed to attend the games at Foster Field in Kearney, though specifics on the number of fans allowed and the protocols for those fans are yet to be released.
"This gives our football student-athletes an opportunity to compete in a few contests this fall. Our students and coaches are better off engaging in activities together," UNK athletic director Marc Bauer said in a news release. "We want to provide the best possible experience and opportunities for our student-athletes to succeed and do it safely."
The announcement comes more than a month after the MIAA announced that all its fall sports would be postponed until Jan. 1, 2021. That move, announced on Aug. 14, came after NCAA Division II announced all its fall championships, including football, would be canceled outright.
Before postponing the season entirely, the MIAA originally presented a split schedule with teams playing a few games in the fall, and several more in the new year.
UNK, Pittsburg State and Missouri Western are the only MIAA teams in the scheduling alliance, and all three will play different schedules. Pitt State, for example, plans to play five games, including a matchup with FCS Stephen F. Austin. Missouri Western will also play an FCS program, taking on Central Arkansas.
Chadron State, meanwhile, will play six games, with five coming against RMAC foes.
Nebraska-Kearney and its opponents will be tested for COVID-19 once per week, and the Loper Athletic Department has a daily coronavirus screening process in place.
The three MIAA teams will not play any games during the spring semester, instead going with their "normal" spring football schedules in preparation for the fall 2021 season.
The 2020 games are considered nonconference games, and the statistics from those games will count toward school and NCAA record-keeping.
"We know our circumstances have not been easy for anyone, and we are taking this opportunity seriously," Bauer said. "The alliance we have built … shows that we are making small strides and working together to get back to some sense of normalcy for everyone."
The MIAA also announced Tuesday it had prepared a "return to competition game plan" that provides recommendations and requirements for its member schools to implement.
While the league didn't announce any specifics in regard to its plan, the guidelines account for COVID-19 screening and testing protocols for practices and competitions as well as guidelines for facilities, fans, officials and gameday staff, among others.
The Lopers, coached by Josh Lynn, went 7-5 last season with a 50-33 win over Winona State in the Mineral Water Bowl to close out the year. UNK finished the season ranked third in all of Division II in rushing offense at nearly 340 yards per game.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
