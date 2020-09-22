Nebraska-Kearney football will play games this fall while allowing fans in stands

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to the Huskers, another college football team in Nebraska will play this fall — and will do it with fans in the stands.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced Tuesday its football team will play a four-game schedule beginning Oct. 31 as part of a "scheduling alliance" with a pair of its Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association counterparts.

UNK will play at Pittsburg State (Kansas) on Halloween, followed by a home game against old Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference foe Chadron State on Nov. 7. The Lopers will continue the season with a Nov. 14 road game at South Dakota Mines, another RMAC school, before hosting Missouri Western on Nov. 21 to end the abbreviated season.

Fans will be allowed to attend the games at Foster Field in Kearney, though specifics on the number of fans allowed and the protocols for those fans are yet to be released.

"This gives our football student-athletes an opportunity to compete in a few contests this fall. Our students and coaches are better off engaging in activities together," UNK athletic director Marc Bauer said in a news release. "We want to provide the best possible experience and opportunities for our student-athletes to succeed and do it safely."