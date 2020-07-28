NAIA moves most fall sport championship events to spring; ARC will proceed as planned

In a news release Tuesday, the ARC, which consists of Nebraska Wesleyan and eight Iowa NCAA Division III colleges, announced that new schedules will be revealed as soon as revised drafts pass through the conference’s governance groups. The conference also stated that it will adjust schedules if public health conditions in the region warrant.

The other fall sports affected in addition to football are men’s and women’s cross country, women’s golf, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s tennis and volleyball.

“I know the decision to reduce competition this fall was not made lightly,” Nebraska Wesleyan President Darrin Good said in a statement. “I strongly support the American Rivers Conference decision and applaud their continued efforts to put the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and our entire campus communities at the forefront while still providing the best competition experiences that we can offer during this unprecedented time. I look forward to cheering on our Prairie Wolves and safety hosting competitions.”

The ARC is leaving nonconference competition up to the discretion of each individual school. NWU is currently scheduled to open its football season Sept. 5 at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri. A Sept. 12 home game against Augsburg University has already been canceled.