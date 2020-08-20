NAIA announces fall sport championship dates for the spring

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Thursday it will indeed host fall sport championship events in the spring.

The NAIA national championship football game will take place May 10 in Grambling, Louisiana.

Sioux City, Iowa, will host the NAIA volleyball tournament for the 13th straight year, and it's scheduled for April 27-May 1.

The men's soccer championships will be played May 4-10 in Columbia County, Georgia, and the women's soccer championships will take place April 27-May 3 in Foley, Alabama.

Cross country runners will try to navigate two sports in the spring, running their fall sport as well as track. The rescheduled cross country championships will take place April 9 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

"This was a tough task and the group that has been working together both from the national office and NAC have really done an exceptional job," said Bill Popp, who is president of the NAIA National Administrative Council. "My hat is off to them for the hard work."