NAIA announces fall sport championship dates for the spring

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Thursday it will indeed host fall sport championship events in the spring.
The NAIA national championship football game will take place May 10 in Grambling, Louisiana.
Sioux City, Iowa, will host the NAIA volleyball tournament for the 13th straight year, and it's scheduled for April 27-May 1.
The men's soccer championships will be played May 4-10 in Columbia County, Georgia, and the women's soccer championships will take place April 27-May 3 in Foley, Alabama.
Cross country runners will try to navigate two sports in the spring, running their fall sport as well as track. The rescheduled cross country championships will take place April 9 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
"This was a tough task and the group that has been working together both from the national office and NAC have really done an exceptional job," said Bill Popp, who is president of the NAIA National Administrative Council. "My hat is off to them for the hard work."
The changes will make for a unique athletic experience for schools in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The league, which includes Doane and Concordia, is holding firm to its plans for sports in the fall. Assuming there are no stoppages, the GPAC will play out its fall seasons, and those who qualify for the national tournaments will pick back up in the spring.
If COVID-19 is under control, it will also make for a busy spring in the NAIA. Its spring sports championship events, including baseball, softball, golf, track, tennis, lacrosse and men's volleyball will soon follow the completion of the fall lineup.
