Morningside tabbed to win GPAC in football; Northwestern atop preseason volleyball poll
  • Updated
The Great Plains Athletic Conference's plans to forge forward with fall sports included the release of preseason football and volleyball polls Wednesday.

Two-time defending NAIA champion Morningside was picked by nine of 10 coaches to win the GPAC this season. Northwestern received the other first-place vote.

Dordt and Midland each received 60 points to tie for third. Doane was tabbed sixth and Concordia seventh.

Morningside and Northwestern will meet Sept. 12 to open the season.

Football poll: 1. Morningside, 81 points (9 first-place votes); 2. Northwestern, 73 (1); T3. Dordt, 60; T3. Midland, 60; 5. Briar Cliff, 44; 6. Doane, 38; 7. Concordia, 37; 8. Hastings, 23; 9. Dakota Wesleyan, 22; 10. Jamestown, 12.

Defending conference champion Northwestern was picked to win the league in volleyball, receiving 117 points and nine first-place votes.

Jamestown, which received two first-place votes, was picked second. Concordia, Midland and Dordt round out the top five. Doane was slotted at No. 9.

The GPAC volleyball season begins Sept. 5.

Volleyball poll: 1. Northwestern, 117 points (9 first-place votes); 2. Jamestown, 102 (2); 3. Concordia (97); 4. Midland, 92 (1); 5. Dordt, 85; 6. College of Saint Mary, 70; 7. Morningside, 55; 8. Hastings, 48; 9. Doane, 41; 10. Dakota Wesleyan, 36; 11. Briar Cliff, 32; 12. Mount Marty, 17.

