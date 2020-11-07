Morningside extends win streak to 36 games with explosive offensive performance vs. Concordia

SEWARD — Concordia scored first on the two-time defending NAIA national champions and the Bulldogs posted the last touchdown in the final seconds of Saturday’s Great Plains Athletic Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium.
But in between, Morningside was its usual dominating self. The Mustangs (7-0) extended their overall win streak to 36 games and its GPAC string to 50 with a blistering offensive performance that produced a 56-22 victory.
Despite a south wind blowing a consistent 25 to 35 mph, former Bellevue West all-state quarterback Joe Dolincheck completed 30 of 37 passes for 442 yards and three touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Reid Jurgensmeier, a former Bishop Neumann all-stater, had seven of those receptions for 131 yards and first-half TD receptions of 21 and 25 yards in the first half as the Mustangs took a 35-16 lead into intermission.
When Morningside barely escaped with a 35-30 win over Dordt last week, “it was windy just like it is today, and we struggled throwing the ball a bit,” said Jurgensmeier, the Mustangs’ leading receiver this season who hauled in the 25-yard TD pass tiptoeing the sideline in the end zone.
“Joe just played a fantastic game today, I think every ball was at our eyes, right where we like it,” Jurgensmeier added. “It makes our job easy out there when he’s delivering the ball like that.”
A third Nebraska player, Omaha Burke graduate Arnijae Ponder, rushed for 157 yards and three TDs as Morningside finished with 649 yards of total offense.
Morningside scored touchdowns on six of its first seven possessions. The only one that didn’t produce points was a possession that started with 6 seconds left in the first half and the Mustangs ran out the clock.
“I was really concerned about Concordia, especially after that first touchdown, and I thought our guys really responded,” Morningside coach Steve Ryan said. “We’ve always had a good crew of Nebraska guys, and a bunch of them had great days. Jurgensmeier is having an incredible year, and he added to it today.”
Concordia (4-3) had its moments offensively, as well. A 55-yard pass play from Blake Culbert to Garrett Schardt set up Jonah Weyand’s 3-yard TD run in the first 3 minutes of the game. Culbert, who finished 19-of-38 for 264 yards, hit Art Anderson with a 28-yard TD pass in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 28-16 with 5:40 left in the half.
A bright spot defensively for the Bulldogs was All-America senior linebacker Lane Napier, who finished with 17 tackles.
But in the end, inconsistent play offensively and difficulty stopping Morningside’s high-octane offense proved to be too much to overcome.
“You can’t kick field goals when they’re scoring touchdowns,” Concordia coach Patrick Daberkow said. “We missed some key assignments and didn’t execute very well at times, and Morningside will always make you pay for those mistakes.”
Jamestown vs. Concordia, 10.3
Jamestown vs. Concordia, 10.3
Jamestown vs. Concordia, 10.3
Jamestown vs. Concordia, 10.3
Jamestown vs. Concordia, 10.3
Jamestown vs. Concordia, 10.3
Jamestown vs. Concordia, 10.3
Jamestown vs. Concordia, 10.3
Jamestown vs. Concordia, 10.3
Jamestown vs. Concordia, 10.3
Jamestown vs. Concordia, 10.3
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!