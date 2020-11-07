Morningside extends win streak to 36 games with explosive offensive performance vs. Concordia

A third Nebraska player, Omaha Burke graduate Arnijae Ponder, rushed for 157 yards and three TDs as Morningside finished with 649 yards of total offense.

Morningside scored touchdowns on six of its first seven possessions. The only one that didn’t produce points was a possession that started with 6 seconds left in the first half and the Mustangs ran out the clock.

“I was really concerned about Concordia, especially after that first touchdown, and I thought our guys really responded,” Morningside coach Steve Ryan said. “We’ve always had a good crew of Nebraska guys, and a bunch of them had great days. Jurgensmeier is having an incredible year, and he added to it today.”

Concordia (4-3) had its moments offensively, as well. A 55-yard pass play from Blake Culbert to Garrett Schardt set up Jonah Weyand’s 3-yard TD run in the first 3 minutes of the game. Culbert, who finished 19-of-38 for 264 yards, hit Art Anderson with a 28-yard TD pass in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 28-16 with 5:40 left in the half.

A bright spot defensively for the Bulldogs was All-America senior linebacker Lane Napier, who finished with 17 tackles.