Midland QB Walker channels his inner tight end to lead offensive barrage against Hastings

FREMONT — The tight end in River Walker was there in full sight Saturday at Heedum Field.
No such thing as a slide for the Midland junior transfer quarterback, only lowering the shoulder and delivering a blow to the defender. And if running through a defender wasn’t an option, Walker tried going over one, like he did on a run in the red zone in the second quarter against Hastings.
But Walker also showed why the Warriors have him behind center instead of lined up alongside the right or left tackle. The left-hander from Jacksonville, Florida, completed 16 of 25 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns in leading the Warriors to a 43-0 homecoming Great Plains Athletic Conference football victory.
“That’s just the way I play football,” said Walker, a 6-foot-2, 220-pounder who was recruited as a tight end from Reedley Junior College in California. He originally signed with Delaware State out of high school.
“This was the second time I’ve tried to hurdle a guy here, and it’s probably not the smartest play,” Walker added. “I sometimes forget that I’ve got to protect myself so I can last longer.”
Walker scored Midland’s second touchdown on a 14-yard run in the second quarter, but managed just 14 yards on 13 attempts as Hastings (1-3) sacked him and caught him behind the line of scrimmage several times.
Midland (2-2) grabbed momentum early with a 70-yard touchdown run by Keenan Smith on the second play of the game and never relinquished it. Smith finished with 92 yards on 10 carries, going out with an ankle injury after his first carry in the third quarter.
After the two TD runs in the opening period, Walker threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter to give Midland a 29-0 halftime lead.
The first was a 7-yarder to Kenneth Carr with 13:09 left in the half on a ball that Carr high-pointed over the Hastings defender. Midland struck again late when Darrin Gentry hauled in a deep ball from Walker in stride down the sidelines with a one-handed catch for a 46-yard TD with 42 seconds before intermission.
“I’ve got a great group of guys at receiver, from top to bottom, the best I’ve ever had,” said Walker, who hit Quentin Ternus on a 19-yard scoring pass to cap the scoring early in the fourth quarter.
“We’ve just bonded really well and have come together like a family these last two weeks. These guys are talented and some serious ballers.”
Walker even got to display his punting ability when he managed to get his quick-kick in the third quarter to go out of bounds at the Hastings 3-yard line.
Midland coach Jeff Jamrog has been pleased with the quarterback development of his former tight end, who moved to quarterback in Week 2 against Morningside.
“In fall camp, River spent the majority of the time at tight end, so he’s really just getting started at quarterback,” said Jamrog, whose team won the Watchorn-McLaughlin Trophy for the fifth straight season. “He just keeps getting better and better every game, and he’s really taken to the position. He’s a dual threat running and throwing, and he’s got a very strong arm. He threw some darts today.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.
