Midland QB Walker channels his inner tight end to lead offensive barrage against Hastings

Midland (2-2) grabbed momentum early with a 70-yard touchdown run by Keenan Smith on the second play of the game and never relinquished it. Smith finished with 92 yards on 10 carries, going out with an ankle injury after his first carry in the third quarter.

After the two TD runs in the opening period, Walker threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter to give Midland a 29-0 halftime lead.

The first was a 7-yarder to Kenneth Carr with 13:09 left in the half on a ball that Carr high-pointed over the Hastings defender. Midland struck again late when Darrin Gentry hauled in a deep ball from Walker in stride down the sidelines with a one-handed catch for a 46-yard TD with 42 seconds before intermission.

“I’ve got a great group of guys at receiver, from top to bottom, the best I’ve ever had,” said Walker, who hit Quentin Ternus on a 19-yard scoring pass to cap the scoring early in the fourth quarter.

“We’ve just bonded really well and have come together like a family these last two weeks. These guys are talented and some serious ballers.”

Walker even got to display his punting ability when he managed to get his quick-kick in the third quarter to go out of bounds at the Hastings 3-yard line.