FREMONT — For the second straight year, Midland is the mythical Nebraska division football champion of the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC).
Behind quarterback Noah Oswald’s three touchdown passes and a TD run from the Omaha Roncalli senior, the Warriors won their fifth straight game and completed the 3-0 season sweep over the other state GPAC schools with a 31-7 win over Doane before a crowd of 1,200 Saturday at Heedum Field.
“The coaches brought that up this week and we used it as motivation,” Oswald said, referring to Midland’s wins over Doane, Concordia and Hastings. “Now hopefully we can avenge a (2018) loss to Dordt (in the final regular-season game) next week and complete our goal of ‘winning out.’"
Midland’s game at Dordt next Saturday to finish the regular season is for third place in the conference. Dordt (7-3 overall, 6-2 GPAC) has won four straight since a loss to Northwestern on Oct. 12.
Things didn’t look good a month ago for the Warriors (6-4, 5-3 GPAC), who thought before the season they could be in the hunt for a national playoff spot.
Midland was ravaged by injuries early and started 1-4, with three of those losses (No. 5 Northwestern, Missouri Baptist and Briar Cliff) coming by a combined 10 points. The other loss was 51-29 to No. 1 Morningside, the closest game the defending NAIA national champions have had this season.
“We’re just a play or two away from being 9-1, and it’s a testament to the character of this team that they’ve been able to bounce back from that and play their best football here at the end of the season,” said Midland coach Jeff Jamrog, whose team lost their leading rusher, Keenan Smith, two games into the season and their leading receiver, Dalton Tremayne, four games into it.
Oswald helped Midland take a 24-0 halftime lead by throwing TD strikes of 13 yards to wide receiver Austan Daniels midway through the first quarter and 31 yards to tight end Austin Harris early in the second.
Oswald scored himself on a read option with 5:23 before intermission. He faked a handoff in the middle to freshman running back Maximus Wold, and fooled the Tiger defense enough that he could get around left end for a 20-yard TD run to cap a 65-yard drive.
Oswald finished 14-of-25 passing for 211 yards and rushed for another 35 on six carries. His third TD pass came in the fourth quarter — a 23-yarder to fullback Ju’N McAllister with 5:07 left.
Midland’s defense also played a major role in the win, limiting the Tigers to just 122 total yards and registering six quarterback sacks. Leading the way was former East Butler all-stater Trevor Havlovic, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end who had a team-high 11 tackles, four for losses, and a quarterback sack.