Dan McLaughlin announced his retirement Thursday after 15 years as Wayne State's head football coach.
McLaughlin (79-88) leaves as the school's all-time wins leader.
"Late last month, after a freezing four hours standing on the sidelines and a 10-hour bus ride home from Bismarck, North Dakota, I walked into my home and told my wife, Nadine, that, 'I don’t want to do this anymore,'" McLaughlin said in a statement. "In each subsequent week little things continued to pop up that only bolstered my feelings.
"A few years ago a dear friend of mine retired and I was surprised ... and when I asked him why he retired he simply replied, 'It was time.' The time is right for my family and me.”
McLaughlin was a successful high school coach, winning state titles at three different schools — Broken Bow in 1987, Norfolk in 1994 and Millard West in 2001.
You have free articles remaining.
He served as a graduate assistant under Frank Solich at Nebraska and was an offensive coordinator at Minnesota State prior to landing back in Nebraska.
McLaughlin took over a Wayne State program that had nine straight losing seasons. Under McLaughlin, the Wildcats had six straight winning seasons from 2007-12, including a 2008 NCAA Division II playoff appearance.
Wayne State went 4-7 this past season, including 2-5 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
"Thanks to Wayne State College for the opportunity and support, especially our athletic director Mike Powicki and President Dr. Marysz Rames," McLaughlin said. "I would especially like to thank the men, including my son Scott, who have worked with me over the years as assistant coaches, and most importantly, the hundreds of young men who chose to attend Wayne State to further their educations and who allowed me to coach them in this great game we call football."