It started so promising for the Nebraska Wesleyan football team against Loras on Saturday at Abel Stadium.
Derrick Curtis caught a 35-yard pass laying flat on his back after it was tipped around on NWU’s first play from scrimmage, then three plays later, quarterback Jonathan Curti had his own fumble hop up to him in stride for a 10-yard run on third-and-10.
That all led to a Colby Ensz 22-yard touchdown run less than five minutes into the game.
It got even better from there.
First, the Prairie Wolves’ Mike Collicott blocked a punt. Three plays after Curti and Curtis hooked up for a 47-yard pass play, Curti found the Lincoln Northeast graduate over the middle for a 14-yard TD pass and a 14-point lead less than halfway through the first quarter.
That’s as good as it got for the Prairie Wolves.
Loras shut out the hosts the rest of the way and used a balanced attack to scratch out a 21-14 American Rivers Conference victory and hand the Wolves (3-5, 1-5 ARC) their fifth straight loss.
“It took their (Loras') defense some time to catch up to the speed of the game,” NWU coach Brian Keller said. “They were physical up front, they really got into Jon’s (Curti) face with their pass rush and we didn’t help ourselves with mistakes and turnovers.”
The Duhawks (4-4, 3-3 ARC) scored all 21 points on their final possession of the first half and the first two times they had the ball in the third quarter. Up to that point, the NWU defense had risen to the occasion when Loras threatened.
Loras’ first possession of the game ended inside the NWU 30 when linebacker Jacob Garnas put down quarterback Noah Sigwarth for a loss of 2 yards on fourth down. Garnas finished with a game-high 14 tackles.
Another scoring opportunity was thwarted in the second quarter on an interception in the end zone by Dakota Prorok after the ball came off the shoulder pad of the Loras receiver.
You have free articles remaining.
But Loras put together successive scoring drives of 52, 61 and 70 yards to grab the lead and never relinquish it. Sigwarth scored the first TD on a 7-yard run with 1:48 left in the half to narrow NWU’s lead to 14-7 at intermission.
Sigwarth then tied it with a 3-yard scamper with 8:02 left in the third quarter. Loras appeared to go in front on a 19-yard pass from Sigwarth to Sam Maloney on the next series only to have an ineligible-receiver-down-field penalty erase it.
It didn’t matter. Sigwarth connected with Maloney again for 17 yards on fourth-and-6, and Jerry McDaniel scored the game-winning TD from one yard out on the next play.
Loras had 500 total yards, rushing for 283 and passing for another 217 as Sigwarth was 20 of 32. Jake Burgmeier led the ground game with 101 yards as the Duhawks ran it 61 times and snapped 93 offensive plays to 64 for Wesleyan.
NWU went to a hurry-up, no-huddle offense last week against Central, and that helped the Prairie Wolves get off 98 plays and gain 548 yards. On Saturday, NWU had 312 total yards as the running game could muster just 75 to complement Curti’s 22 of 43 performance for 237 yards through the air.
“The uptempo offense is risk-reward,” said Curtis, who finished with seven catches for 122 yards. “Today we had a lot of three-and-outs that put our defense right back on the field. We put them in some tough spots, but they only gave up 21 points. Our defense played well enough to win this game.”
After falling behind, NWU had several scoring opportunities that never materialized. It appeared linebacker Micah Dexter had a scoop-and-score from midfield when teammate Hayden Penny dislodged the ball from Sigwarth late in the third quarter.
The officials, however, ruled it an incomplete pass even though the ball went backward after Penny made the hit.
Penny later forced a fumble early in the fourth quarter which Nic Braaten recovered at the Loras 26. A 17-yard pass from Curti to Alex Mathis got the ball to the 9-yard line, only to have Loras’ Riley Larson intercept a pass on the next play at the 2.
Another scoring chance went awry when Curti found tight end Logan Hughes for a 26-yard gain, but Walker Even knocked the ball out and Loras’ Chris Miller recovered it at the Loras 18 with 2:23 remaining.