Nebraska-Kearney picked up its biggest conference victory since joining the MIAA in 2012.
Sparked by a strong start, the Lopers upset Division II No. 7 Northwest Missouri State 24-17 on Saturday in Kearney. It's the Lopers' first win against a top-10 opponent since joining Division II 29 years ago.
The Bearcats entered the game 6-0, and as one of the favorites to win the MIAA. Northwest entered the game having won seven straight against UNK and 10 of 11. The Lopers' last win in the series came in 1990.
Nebraska-Kearney's defense kept the Bearcats from getting untracked. UNK allowed only 259 total yards, including 116 through the air.
UNK (5-2), which has won three straight games, held a 24-14 lead early in the fourth quarter, and Northwest cut it to seven on a field goal with less than 7 minutes remaining.
Northwest had a chance to tie the game after forcing a punt, but Nebraska-Kearney recovered a fumble at the Northwest 37 with 1:47 remaining. The Lopers were able to run all but 1 second off the clock, and Northwest's last play was stopped at midfield.
TJ Davis connected with Darrius Webb for a 12-yard score on UNK's first offensive series of the game, which was set up by a Zach Sullivan interception. Davis added a 2-yard touchdown run to give the Lopers a 14-0 lead.
It was 21-0 on Webb's 1-yard touchdown run with 8:12 remaining in the third quarter.
Davis rushed for 100 yards on 24 carries and was 10-of-19 passing for 125 yards. UNK finished with 228 rushing yards.
Braden Wright, an Elkhorn South graduate, was 9-of-22 passing for 116 yards for Northwest. He also rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown.
UNK will play at Fort Hays State next week.