Legendary NWU coach Harold Chaffee, who lived 'life to its fullest,' dies at 94

Harold Chaffee, who served in a bevy of coaching positions at Nebraska Wesleyan over a span of 27 years, died Tuesday at the age of 94, NWU announced.

"Today, Nebraska Wesleyan lost a true legend with the passing of Harold Chaffee, NWU athletic director Ira Zeff said. "Coach Chaffee was a role model for all of us on how to live life to its fullest."

No doubt, Chaffee lived life to its fullest, taking on a full slate of jobs with the athletic department. His coaching resume is as unique as they come.

From 1969-71, he served as NWU's head football coach, head golf coach, head tennis coach, assistant track and field coach and taught a full schedule of classes each semester. And then he made time to referee high school football and basketball games.

Chaffee, who played college football at Colorado State, was head football until 1981, leading the program to 55 wins and an NIAC championship in 1976. He was an assistant track coach for 10 years, and then was head coach of the track and cross country teams from 1980-85.

Serving as men's golf coach from 1967-78, Chaffee led the program to five NIAC titles and finished in the top 20 at the NCAA Division III championships three times.