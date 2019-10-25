In six-man football, if you don’t go do something yourself, it might not get done.
AJ Jenkins has brought that kind of playmaking mentality to Concordia this fall just one year after leading Wilcox-Hildreth to a 12-0 season and the six-man state championship in 2018 by rushing for 2,752 yards and 46 touchdowns and registering 170 tackles on defense.
Jenkins’ first experience in 11-man football was the Bulldogs’ two preseason scrimmages, an intrasquad one a week before their annual scrimmage at Nebraska Wesleyan leading into the first game.
“It was a little different seeing that many people on the field,” Jenkins said. “There’s more on the field (in 11-man) than I had on my entire high school team.”
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Jenkins is obviously a fast learner. He’s now a starting safety for the Bulldogs, and his production has exploded the last four games.
His 11-man coming out party was the Bulldogs’ 16-14 home win over Briar Cliff when he had six tackles (one for a loss), a forced fumble which he also recovered and an interception.
He had a combined 11 tackles in the next two games before registering eight stops against sixth-ranked Northwestern last week, a 20-14 Concordia loss that dropped the Bulldogs to 3-4 overall and 3-3 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
Physically, Jenkins has handled the transition to NAIA college football. He says the biggest adjustment might be mentally.
“I have to use my brain a lot more out there (on the field),” Jenkins said. “Making tackles is a lot easier in 11-man because you’ve got help out there. But the game is a lot faster and the windows a lot tighter to make a play than they used to be.”
None of what Jenkins is doing as a freshman is a surprise to Concordia head coach Patrick Daberkow.
“We knew he was a good athlete and that he could help us right away, we just didn’t know what position that translated to,” Daberkow said.
In the summer prior to getting on campus, the coaches looked at Jenkins as a running back before putting him at outside linebacker to begin fall camp. He stayed there for two days, then made the switch to safety.
“We could see right away he had the athleticism to play safety, and that’s where we could get him on the field quicker,” said Daberkow, whose team is loaded with standout linebackers, a group led by junior All-American Lane Napier and a trio of seniors -- Derek Tachovsky, Riley Bilstein and Zac Walter.
“We really like what AJ’s done so far,” added Daberkow, who had an inside recruiting advantage to land Jenkins being the college roommate of Jenkins’ high school coach, Gabe Eberhardt. “He works hard, he fits the culture of our locker room very well and he’s accountable. He has the potential to be a great player here.”
Jenkins is majoring in Agricultural Science, a new program at Concordia in which former Centennial all-state quarterback, freshman Wyatt Ehlers, is also enrolled in. That academic expansion “is already paying off for us as a football program,” Daberkow said.
“As far as recruiting, it’s opened up some doors in the smaller schools around the state with recruits who are interested in a degree in that field.”