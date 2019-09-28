SEWARD — It was only fitting that Concordia’s defense was on the field forcing a turnover on the final play of the football game Saturday at Bulldog Stadium.
The Bulldogs had seven takeaways and limited Briar Cliff to 210 total yards as three field goals by freshman Jordan Spilinek lifted the hosts to a 16-14 Great Plains Athletic Conference win over the Chargers in a physical, defensive battle before an estimated 1,500 spectators.
When Concordia’s Zac Walter smothered the ball after a botched hook-and-lateral play by Briar Cliff on the final play of the game at the Concordia 30, the Bulldogs secured their second win in a row to pull even at 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the GPAC.
“Our confidence is very high and we’re playing at an extremely high level defensively,” said senior linebacker Derek Tachovsky, the GPAC defensive player of the week after Concordia shut out Hastings 44-0 last week. Tachovsky had an interception on the third play of the game Saturday and finished with five tackles.
Concordia limited the Chargers (3-2, 2-1) to just 36 yards rushing on 26 attempts. Briar Cliff took the lead 14-13 early in the third quarter on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Jonathan Santos to Tyler French following a muffed Bulldog punt return that the Chargers recovered at the 10. But BC got just one first down the rest of the game, which came on a Concordia pass-interference penalty.
Spilinek’s final field goal of 35 yards produced the final score with 13:14 left in the game. Briar Cliff’s best opportunity to regain the lead came after Michael Williams blocked Lane Castenda’s punt and the Chargers’ Kreggor Clark recovered at the Concordia 29.
But on the next play, Concordia freshman AJ Jenkins, a former all-stater at six-man Wilcox-Hildreth, intercepted a Santos pass to squelch the threat.
“That’s been one of our objectives this season — to force turnovers and put our offense in a position to score. It’s something we work on every day in practice,” Tachovsky said. “We knew if we could shut down their run, we would be in control because we knew they couldn’t throw on us.
“Our defensive line played great today,” the Wilber-Clatonia graduate added. “They’d eat up two or three blockers and made it easier for us to scrape and then make a play.”
Concordia forced four turnovers in the first quarter and five in the first half (four fumbles and one interception), but managed just three points from those — a 34-yard field goal by Spilinek for a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter.
“That’s got to help our turnover margin, but we need to capitalize on more of those opportunities,” Concordia coach Patrick Daberkow said. “We’d get the turnover and not get the points, but our offense found a way to get it done against a physical defense that’s extremely athletic.”
Briar Cliff entered Saturday’s game with the second best defense nationally (NAIA) in yards allowed, and the Chargers lived up to that billing. They limited Concordia to 13 yards rushing on 38 attempts and registered five sacks.
When Bulldog quarterback Jake Kemp found time, he completed 20-of-42 passes for 278 yards. He connected with Korrell Koehlmoos for a 55-yard TD pass to give Concordia a 7-0 lead with eight seconds left in the opening period. Koehlmoos finished with eight receptions for 137 yards.
“Our wide receiver group is stacked. I trust Korrell that if I lay it out there for him, he’s going to make a play,” Kemp said. “Briar Cliff runs a complex defense, they disguise schemes, they’re very fast and hit hard. We had to go through our reads and hit them with something they weren’t expecting.”
Briar Cliff narrowed Concordia's lead to 10-7 on a 3-yard TD run by Greg Henry with 7:26 left in the second quarter, a score set up on a 40-yard pass from Santos to Johnson. A 29-yard field goal by Spilinek with five seconds left in the half gave the Bulldogs a 13-7 edge at intermission.