How to pull off fall sports with fewer resources a major hurdle for state college programs and conferences

Devin Smith has served as the athletic director at Concordia for 10 years.
Like other collegiate ADs, there's a lot of work on his plate — putting together schedules, working on game management plans, supervising the coaches and making sure 700-plus athletes have the best possible experience.
And like other ADs, Smith has poured a lot of his time this summer into figuring out how his athletic department is going to navigate through a health pandemic safely and successfully in the fall.
"It's quite detailed and it takes up a lot of time," Smith said of meetings and dialogue with other Concordia leaders. "The time, I don't know where we find it because we didn't ever do this in the past and I thought I was pretty busy before."
College athletic departments at all levels — Division I, II, III and NAIA — continue to scramble to put together thorough plans for the return of student-athletes to campuses. At the same time, they're keeping an eye on the coronavirus trends, which can change one's outlook on a daily, sometimes hourly, basis.
The hurdles at the Division I level, when it comes to piecing together provisions for fall sports, have been well-documented. But the obstacles are more substantial at the lower levels, especially financially. In May, Division II announced its schools would trim schedules, including basketball, an early step to fight off the economic impact.
Now the biggest money question centers around testing.
Division I, II and III full-contact athletes will be tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis, according to requirements released by the NCAA on Thursday. The NAIA, on the other hand, is only requiring athletes be tested days before the season's first competition. More tests would follow if deemed necessary.
Oklahoma spent $15,000-$18,000 to test its football players and staff in June, Sooner AD Joe Castiglione told media outlets, and many lower division football rosters can run 80 to 100 players deep.
"I think really the main obstacle is the financial resources to do everything that we're hearing that the Power Five or the professional levels are doing to ensure safe protocols," Smith said.
State college athletic departments have fewer resources, from dollars and cents to staffing, so safety model adaptations are likely to require more work, caution and efficiency. But no doubt, there are limits, and that could put fall seasons in jeopardy.
"I think right now, it feels like everything is very much in the air," Doane athletic director Matt Franzen said. "It feels like what's going on nationally is probably a little more urgent right now than what's going on in Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa where our (Great Plains Athletic Conference) schools are. But at the same time, I think whatever is decided nationally (NAIA) and in the conference, I'm pretty sure we're going to end up following suit."
Said Smith, "We're starting to see a little bit more of an uptick in the data trends that are not favorable for athletics at this time, so that's concerning."
For now, the majority of colleges are preparing for the return of fall sports, which means the planning continues. That includes a critical part of the puzzle — the phasing back of student-athletes, many of whom are coming from outside the state. About 45% of Concordia's athletes are from out of state, and some of them are from Texas and California.
"We're just doing the best we can to schedule everything and get everything in place, create a safe and healthy environment for our kids and our staff, and I really believe we're doing a great job staying ahead of the curve," Smith said. "Sometimes you get thrown a change-up ... and you have to regroup and start again."
Doane's presidential cabinet spends 30 to 40 minutes per day meeting about COVID-19 planning. Franzen also heads up the athletic committee that is tasked with setting perimeters for the fall. The group includes a local doctor, a team doctor, a team trainer, a head coach, a student-athlete and a head of the custodial department.
"It's been constant meetings, constant Zoom meetings," Franzen said.
The NAIA has already taken a series of steps this summer. In early June, it announced delayed starts for football (Sept. 12) and all other fall sports (Sept. 5). Schedules were edited (Football from 11 games to 10) to make up for costs and to prevent a lot of cross-country travel. Practices are not allowed to begin until Aug. 15.
On Thursday, the NCAA released its guidelines, which included that COVID-19 testing be done within 72 hours of competition in high-risk sports, including football and volleyball.
"I think we knew testing was going to have to be a big part of that," said Mike Powicki, the athletic director at Division II Wayne State. "I think it really comes to testing capacity, not only in our area, but in our fellow states across our conference, too. You got to test your fall athletes every week. In order to do that, you're going to have pretty robust testing capacities, so we're starting to have those conversions.
"Part of it is deciding, OK, how many total tests do we need for this institution, for athletics in particular, and how much do those each cost and what is our ability to effectively administer those tests and get the results back in an effective manner? So those are the things that we're currently evaluating. We got to put that together in the next two weeks."
Franzen said Doane typically has athletes report to campus 12-14 days before the start of school, but it will be closer to five days this year.
Once an athlete arrives on campus, they'll have daily temperature checks and screenings for symptoms. Athletic trainers will provide symptoms education daily. Players will be asked who they were hanging around over the previous 24 hours.
Concordia and Wayne State are among schools going through mini-test runs. Concordia has been holding camps for football, volleyball and basketball this week, and Wayne State has had athletes back for voluntary workouts.
Another challenge facing lower divisions is the prospect of moving sports to the spring, a step the NJCAA took earlier in the week. Smith said the GPAC leaders did not have any discussions about that in their most recent meeting.
There are many factors to consider, especially at the NAIA level: What's the weather like in early spring? Would there be enough officials (NAIA has officials doing multiple sports such as baseball and football)? Would there be enough game management personnel? Would the athletic trainers be overwhelmed? How much can ADs and sports information directors handle on their plates with so many sports going on at once?
"As you can tell, there's a Rolodex of items that I'm having to think through, but to say it won't happen, I can't guarantee that," Smith said.
There are no guarantees for the fall, either. State college ADs agree, the next two weeks, in terms of decision-making, will be critical for conferences, the NCAA and the NAIA.
"Early summer months, it was a lot of trying to hug a cloud," Powicki said. "You can't quite get your arms around the solution because it's so unknown. It's not anybody's fault, it's a pandemic like we've never seen before."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
