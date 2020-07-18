How to pull off fall sports with fewer resources a major hurdle for state college programs and conferences

Concordia and Wayne State are among schools going through mini-test runs. Concordia has been holding camps for football, volleyball and basketball this week, and Wayne State has had athletes back for voluntary workouts.

Another challenge facing lower divisions is the prospect of moving sports to the spring, a step the NJCAA took earlier in the week. Smith said the GPAC leaders did not have any discussions about that in their most recent meeting.

There are many factors to consider, especially at the NAIA level: What's the weather like in early spring? Would there be enough officials (NAIA has officials doing multiple sports such as baseball and football)? Would there be enough game management personnel? Would the athletic trainers be overwhelmed? How much can ADs and sports information directors handle on their plates with so many sports going on at once?

"As you can tell, there's a Rolodex of items that I'm having to think through, but to say it won't happen, I can't guarantee that," Smith said.

There are no guarantees for the fall, either. State college ADs agree, the next two weeks, in terms of decision-making, will be critical for conferences, the NCAA and the NAIA.

"Early summer months, it was a lot of trying to hug a cloud," Powicki said. "You can't quite get your arms around the solution because it's so unknown. It's not anybody's fault, it's a pandemic like we've never seen before."

