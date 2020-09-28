Hastings College suspending athletic activities through Sunday due to COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hastings College is suspending all athletic practices and games through Sunday due to an uptick in potential COVID-19 cases, the school's athletic department announced Monday.

According to a news release, Hastings has only six positive cases, but 38 more are awaiting test results and 22 others are in quarantine because of possible exposure. The school will provide an update at 3 p.m. Friday.

Eight sporting events will be halted, including Saturday's football game at two-time defending NAIA national champion Morningside. That contest has been rescheduled for Nov. 21. It is unclear if the other sporting events will be made up.

Hastings (1-2) hosted Doane in football Saturday afternoon.

Campus buildings will remain open for students and employees, but coursework will be done remotely.

Saturday's Hastings-Morningside meeting is the first Great Plains Athletic Conference in-season football game to be postponed because of COVID-19. Jamestown delayed the start of its season because of COVID issues, and will open Saturday at Concordia.

