 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hastings College suspending athletic activities through Sunday due to COVID-19
View Comments

Hastings College suspending athletic activities through Sunday due to COVID-19

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
State college football logo

Hastings College is suspending all athletic practices and games through Sunday due to an uptick in potential COVID-19 cases, the school's athletic department announced Monday.

According to a news release, Hastings has only six positive cases, but 38 more are awaiting test results and 22 others are in quarantine because of possible exposure. The school will provide an update at 3 p.m. Friday.

Eight sporting events will be halted, including Saturday's football game at two-time defending NAIA national champion Morningside. That contest has been rescheduled for Nov. 21. It is unclear if the other sporting events will be made up.

Hastings (1-2) hosted Doane in football Saturday afternoon.

Campus buildings will remain open for students and employees, but coursework will be done remotely.

Saturday's Hastings-Morningside meeting is the first Great Plains Athletic Conference in-season football game to be postponed because of COVID-19. Jamestown delayed the start of its season because of COVID issues, and will open Saturday at Concordia.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Tarence Roby's 100-yard interception return for a TD

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News