Harper not returning as Hastings head football coach; Briar Cliff's Wagner also out

A pair of Great Plains Athletic Conference football teams announced Monday that they will have a new head coach next season.

Tony Harper will not return as head coach at Hastings. He spent the last 10 seasons in the lead position, accumulating a 44-58 record (30-58 in GPAC). Prior to taking over as head coach, Harper served as Hastings' defensive coordinator for five season.

In a news release, Hastings said it will move quickly in its search for a new leader.

Hastings athletic director BJ Pumroy pointed to the team's on-field struggles as a reason for Harper's departure.

“Coach Harper’s leadership taught many about passion, commitment, discipline and a positive professional attitude,” Pumroy said in the release. “Ultimately, this decision comes down to success on the field. Hastings College is proud of our Bronco football program but the team is not achieving the level of success on the field that is expected given the resources available."

Briar Cliff's personnel change includes parting ways with head coach Dennis Wagner, offensive coordinator Dallas Tidwell, defensive coordinator Titus Brothers and defensive line coach Ulysses Hall.

Wagner, a former Nebraska offensive line coach, lead the program to its best-ever record in 2018 (6-5) but finished 5-6 in 2019 and 1-8 this season.

