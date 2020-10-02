Former receiver Kreizel has found a home at outside linebacker for Concordia

Logan Kreizel is 6-foot-4 and 222 pounds, and he has the quickness, speed and agility to complement his frame.
It was never a question whether Kreizel, a junior, would emerge as an impact player on Concordia’s football team.
The only thing in doubt was his position.
After spending his first two years in college bouncing between tight end and wide receiver, it appears the former Lincoln Lutheran all-stater has found a home at outside linebacker for the 3-0 Bulldogs.
In his first college game on defense, Kreizel registered six tackles in a 24-7, season-opening win at Doane on Sept. 12. He also forced a fumble.
“We put in a blitz package for me the day before the game Saturday; thought it would be a good gamble,” Kreizel said. “We ran it a few times and it seemed to work out pretty well.”
It may be just the beginning for Kreizel, whose stock continues to rise in the eyes of his coaches.
“We feel really good about Logan, he’s catching his stride at linebacker,” Concordia coach Patrick Daberkow said of Kreizel, who has 12 tackles this season. “He’s got a wingspan, and he’s a really good open-field tackler. He’s always been a core member of our special teams, and we’ve been creative with how we use him.”
When Kreizel entered the Concordia program in 2018, the Bulldogs were well-stocked at outside linebacker with players such as Zac Walter, who had 58 tackles a year ago (13 for losses). There was more need at receiver, where Kreizel caught 12 passes for 120 yards and a TD in 2018 as a freshman.
Kreizel, a safety at Lutheran, where he led the Warriors to the Class C-2 semifinals of the playoffs in 2017, agreed to move to the defensive side of the ball last winter.
The loss of spring practice because of the COVID-19 pandemic cost him valuable reps at linebacker, but it didn’t take long for him to hit his stride once fall camp opened in August.
“The coaches wanted to try something new, and I was 100% for it,” Kreizel said. “I’m enjoying it; I’m probably more suited to play defense (at the college level). I consider myself to have a good sense of speed at the outside position. It’s not as downhill as safety was in high school, but it’s still side-to-side and you have to be able to run to make plays.”
Part of his job is setting the edge to funnel plays back to the middle where senior All-American Lane Napier and senior Jorge Ochoa can finish things off. Napier sat out last week’s game because of an injury suffered against Hastings two weeks ago, and Daberkow said the former Aquinas all-stater is likely sidelined Saturday as well when the Bulldogs host Jamestown (1 p.m. kickoff).
Ochoa had six tackles last week in Napier’s absence.
“Lane and Jorge do a great job of getting their reads and filling holes pretty quickly,” Kreizel said. “When they fill the gaps inside, that opens things up for the outside (linebackers) guys to make plays on the edge.”
Kreizel, who turned down a Nebraska preferred walk-on offer to come to Concordia, isn’t the only former Warrior contributing this season. Junior Cole Schaedel is part of the rotation at wide receiver, making it perhaps the deepest position on the team — and a compelling reason to move Kreizel to defense during the offseason.
“We got a steal getting both of those kids,” said Daberkow, whose Bulldogs have started 3-0 against Great Plains Athletic Conference competition for only the third time since 2001.
“Cole has carved a niche at wide receiver, but he’s a smart kid who knows all the positions. If we have somebody go down, Cole is versatile enough and athletic enough, he can fill in for them. It’s nice having a guy who can fill multiple spots on your depth chart.”
Concordia may also be without leading rusher Jonah Weyand, who sustained an injury at Briar Cliff last week. Lyle Whitney and Martin Solano combined for 113 yards on the ground and two touchdowns in Weyand’s absence.
“Even with Lane and Jonah out, we feel good about the guys we have coming in to take their place,” Daberkow said.
Concordia football, 9.19
Concordia football, 9.19
Concordia football, 9.19
Concordia football, 9.19
Concordia football, 9.19
Concordia football, 9.19
Concordia football, 9.19
Concordia football, 9.19
Concordia football, 9.19
Concordia football, 9.19
Concordia football, 9.19
Concordia football, 9.19
Concordia football, 9.19
Concordia football, 9.19
Concordia football, 9.19
Concordia football, 9.19
Concordia football, 9.19
Concordia football, 9.19
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!