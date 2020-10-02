Former receiver Kreizel has found a home at outside linebacker for Concordia

When Kreizel entered the Concordia program in 2018, the Bulldogs were well-stocked at outside linebacker with players such as Zac Walter, who had 58 tackles a year ago (13 for losses). There was more need at receiver, where Kreizel caught 12 passes for 120 yards and a TD in 2018 as a freshman.

Kreizel, a safety at Lutheran, where he led the Warriors to the Class C-2 semifinals of the playoffs in 2017, agreed to move to the defensive side of the ball last winter.

The loss of spring practice because of the COVID-19 pandemic cost him valuable reps at linebacker, but it didn’t take long for him to hit his stride once fall camp opened in August.

“The coaches wanted to try something new, and I was 100% for it,” Kreizel said. “I’m enjoying it; I’m probably more suited to play defense (at the college level). I consider myself to have a good sense of speed at the outside position. It’s not as downhill as safety was in high school, but it’s still side-to-side and you have to be able to run to make plays.”