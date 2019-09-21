Ryan Leaf has worn many hats in his life.
Now an ESPN college football analyst since July and a Pac-12 talk show co-host on SiriusXM radio, the former 1998 No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft (San Diego) will be in Lincoln Oct. 3 to talk about his past history of drug use and legal trouble. He'll be a guest speaker for a Bryan Health event part of Mental Health Awareness Week at United Methodist Church at 84th Street and Pioneers Boulevard.
His story is well-documented over the last decade, especially from the man that looks at himself in the mirror every day.
That is why Leaf, who played at Washington State in the ’90s, is now trying to help people.
“This is what I do, too. The only way I am able to piece this peaceful 'spunkyatic' life that I have to receive, I have to give it away,” Leaf told the Journal Star Friday. “That's an important part of my recovery and I think it is an important part of the foundation of being of service.”
Leaf also serves as an Ambassador for Transcend Recovery Community, a group of sober living houses across the United States.
After spending a brief four-year career in the NFL with stints with the Chargers and Dallas Cowboys, Leaf found himself in legal trouble. He spent time in prison for burglary and drug possession in his native state of Montana in 2012 after breaking into homes looking for prescription drugs. Leaf also had prior troubles with the law in 2010 in Texas.
Finding a new path in his life, Leaf has been adamant in helping people no matter what their recovery is.
“I look at every human being the same,” Leaf said. “Whether they are a tremendous athlete or a guy struggling on the streets. They are all the same. We are all flawed human beings trying to better every single day. That is the most important and humbling way to look upon this human experience. This is the way I work with it every day."
Leaf feels his story can help break through to others with personal experiences he has faced throughout life.
“I can easily connect with anybody when I walk into a room usually, because the audience I'm talking to has experienced something that I have,” Leaf said. “Whether they are an athlete or someone living on the streets. I was broke. I was essentially on the streets scrounging for my junkie fix, robbing from people, burglarizing their homes and ended up in a prison cell. My story isn't some high-functioning alcoholic or drug addict. I was as low as you can imagine and my inability to surrender and accept help was the reason that was the case.”