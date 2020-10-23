Former BDS all-staters Schardt, Dickson making an impact this season at Concordia

Garrett Schardt has proven to be an effective tight end for the Concordia football team this season.
But the junior’s value to the Bulldogs goes beyond what he’s done on the field. Schardt’s also shown some ability to recruit and be a salesman for the program.
It was Schardt’s pitch and persistence that eventually brought his good friend and high school teammate at BDS, defensive end Karson Dickson, into the fold after spending his first two years of college playing at Northwest Missouri State.
The former all-staters, who were key pieces of BDS’s dominant Class D-2 state title team in 2017, have been major contributors to Concordia’s 4-1 start going into Saturday’s 1 p.m. home game against Dordt.
“There’s a picture of us chest bumping each other in the state championship game and Garrett would show that to me and say, ‘We can play together again,’" Dickson said. “It made more sense financially and just all around to come here. I’ve got a lot of friends who play here, especially Garrett.”
Schardt, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound junior, had his best day as a Bulldog in last Saturday’s 31-17 loss at Northwestern with seven receptions for 132 yards and touchdown catches of 16 and 34 yards in the third quarter.
Schardt is becoming a primary target for quarterback Blake Culbert with 15 catches for 261 yards on the season. But it was his improved blocking and physicality on the edge this season that gave him his opportunity to play, contributing to a run game led by sophomore running back Jonah Weyand.
“Blake has a lot of guys to throw to, and it’s just a matter of who the defense leaves open,” Schardt said. “But blocking is something I can contribute with every play; it was one of my weaknesses, so that was something I really focused on in the offseason.”
Concordia coach Patrick Daberkow said Schardt’s “been making plays like that for a long time, so Saturday wasn’t really a coming-out party for him, but more a magnifying glass on what he’s been doing the whole time here.
“He’s a big threat as a wide receiver, but his run blocking has gotten a lot better. It’s a night-and-day difference from when he first got here,” Daberkow added. “That’s a big reason why he’s on the field.”
The 6-4 Dickson already had the agility to run sideline to sideline to make plays, a physical skill that naturally developed playing the more wide-open game of eight-man football in high school. But the redshirt sophomore has added 45 pounds to his frame in college, which has allowed him to become yet another piece in Concordia’s big-play defense that leads the NAIA in sacks.
Dickson has 15 tackles on the season, five behind the line of scrimmage, and three sacks.
Senior lineman Chase Hammons leads the team in sacks with five.
“We have a really strong defensive line group, and to have him come in and fit in well in that room has been really key,” Daberkow said of Dickson. “We’ve got a lot of big play guys on defense, and Karson is certainly one of them.”
