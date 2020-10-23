Former BDS all-staters Schardt, Dickson making an impact this season at Concordia

“Blake has a lot of guys to throw to, and it’s just a matter of who the defense leaves open,” Schardt said. “But blocking is something I can contribute with every play; it was one of my weaknesses, so that was something I really focused on in the offseason.”

Concordia coach Patrick Daberkow said Schardt’s “been making plays like that for a long time, so Saturday wasn’t really a coming-out party for him, but more a magnifying glass on what he’s been doing the whole time here.

“He’s a big threat as a wide receiver, but his run blocking has gotten a lot better. It’s a night-and-day difference from when he first got here,” Daberkow added. “That’s a big reason why he’s on the field.”

The 6-4 Dickson already had the agility to run sideline to sideline to make plays, a physical skill that naturally developed playing the more wide-open game of eight-man football in high school. But the redshirt sophomore has added 45 pounds to his frame in college, which has allowed him to become yet another piece in Concordia’s big-play defense that leads the NAIA in sacks.

Dickson has 15 tackles on the season, five behind the line of scrimmage, and three sacks.

Senior lineman Chase Hammons leads the team in sacks with five.