Bo Els provides the speed and quickness that’s not as prevalent in Reid Jurgensmeier’s game at wide receiver. But at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Jurgensmeier has the height and size that the 5-10, 190-pound Els lacks.
It’s just one example of how Morningside pieces together a championship football program. They’re major contributors to a Nebraska-dominated offense for the No. 1-ranked Mustangs, the defending NAIA national champions who bring a 22-game winning streak into a 1 p.m. Saturday game at Doane.
“Our whole receiving corps is that way. We each bring something a little different to the table and the coaches do a great job of putting us in positions to be successful,” said Jurgensmeier, a junior from Bishop Neumann who has 35 catches for 771 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.
“Bo’s a little quicker and we like to get him outside in space and I’m more the over-the-middle guy,” Jurgensmeier said. “If teams double-team any of us, someone else will go make a play.”
Els was a quarterback in high school at Lincoln Southwest. After toiling in the background early in his college career, the senior has transitioned into an elite small-college wide receiver with 42 receptions for 732 yards and nine touchdowns.
“Bo didn’t play much his first two years here, but he has an amazing work ethic and he turned himself into a good football player,” Morningside coach Steve Ryan said. “He’s always had the speed and quickness, but now he’s a good route runner with good hands.”
Former Bellevue West all-state quarterback Joe Dolincheck has shined in his first year as a starter, completing 71% of his passes for 2,145 yards and 24 TDs. AP Ponder, a junior from Omaha Burke, headlines the running game with 993 yards and 13 TDs.
“Joe has a cannon for an arm, and he’s putting it in spots where only our receivers can get it,” Els said. “This is only his second season in this offense, so it will be fun to see how good he gets before he’s finished here.”
Two Nebraskans are also leaders defensively. Chase Nelson, a senior linebacker from Beatrice, has 36 tackles this season, four for losses, and three sacks. Defensive back Klayton Nordeen, a senior from Alliance, has a defensive touchdown, three interceptions and a fumble recovery that he returned 86 yards to go with 37 tackles.
The Mustangs appear to be hitting their stride heading into November. Their closest game all season was a 51-29 home conquest over Midland on Sept. 21. Since then, Morningside outscored its four October opponents (Hastings, Briar Cliff, Jamestown and Dakota Wesleyan) by a combined 243-27.
Morningside, the No. 1 team in the NAIA poll for 16 straight weeks, has been a model of consistency and dominance for several years. The Mustangs have won 39 straight games in the Great Plains Athletic Conference and the past eight conference titles.
“Last year was amazing and our goal is to repeat that, but right now our focus is getting better every day in practice and preparing for the next game,” Els said. “It’s something the coaches preach to us all the time.”
Ryan will definitely remind his team of the Mustangs’ trip to Crete in 2014 for the last regular-season game. Morningside was 9-0 and ranked No. 1 in the nation, but Doane pulled off the 49-48 upset.
That was their last conference loss.
“This is almost the same situation this year,” said Ryan, a two-time national coach of the year with a 177-40 career coaching record in his 18th season at Morningside. He’s guided the Mustangs to 12 straight national playoff appearances.
“It’s my fear every week. We can’t just show up and expect to win.”