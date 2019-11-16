Dubuque came into the football season finale as the hottest team in the American Rivers Conference with a five-game winning streak.
Nebraska Wesleyan had little success in cooling down the Spartans as the visitors dominated in every aspect of the game in a 42-7 win over the Prairie Wolves at Abel Stadium on Saturday.
“They’re really good,” NWU coach Brian Keller said after Dubuque rolled up a 388-161 advantage in total offensive yards, forced NWU turnovers and blocked a punt for a touchdown.
“They’ve got a great offensive line, an experienced quarterback and maybe the best running back in the conference,” added Keller, whose team finished 3-7 (1-7 ARC) after starting the season 3-0. “Year in, year out, they’ve got the most gifted athletes at the skilled positions in the conference, and their defense made it tough on us today.”
Dubuque (7-3, 6-2) rolled up 269 yards of total offense in building a 21-7 halftime lead. The Spartans got a pair of Sean Duffy touchdown passes on their first two possessions — a 15-yarder to Adam Rothas and a 7-yarder to Kody Reimer with 13 seconds left in the first quarter — for a 14-0 lead.
The left-handed Duffy finished 19-of-29 for 171 yards.
NWU cut it to 14-7 early in the second quarter when running back Colby Ensz gathered in a shovel pass from Jonathan Curti and danced through several Spartan defenders on his way to an 18-yard touchdown. Curti broke his own school record for single-season touchdown passes with it, moving him to 31 this fall.
Ensz later left with an injury, leaving the Prairie Wolves without their top three running backs, joining the injured Ryan Lawrence and Monte Robinson on the sidelines. Curti also was without two of his top receiver targets — Logan Hughes and Kevin Tims — because of injuries.
You have free articles remaining.
Dubuque regained control with a 75-yard, 14-play march that took up almost seven minutes. Sayvaun Roberts finished it with a 4-yard TD run from the wildcat formation with 2:54 left in the half.
The Spartans increased the margin to 21 points six minutes into the second half when Blaze Barista broke though and blocked a Ben Vyzourek punt, scooped it up at the Prairie Wolves' 15 and ran it to the end zone.
Dubuque rushed for 224 yards and a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns — a 6-yarder from Dwayne Allen and a 15-yarder by Kordell Stillmunkes. Allen had a game-high 152 yards on 27 carries.
Defensively, the Spartans recovered a pair of fumbles and intercepted Curti twice. Curti, who holds 11 career, single-season and single-game passing records at NWU, was 15-of-36 for 135 yards as the Spartans’ pass rush put constant pressure on him and sacked him five times.
The game was marred by a late-game skirmish in front of the Dubuque bench on an NWU punt with 1:35 left. Dubuque’s Freddy Walton and Wesleyan’s Mike Collicott were flagged for personal fouls in the incident and NWU’s Tate Schmaderer was given an unsportsmanlike penalty and ejected.
NWU started three freshmen and a sophomore on the offensive line Saturday, part of eight returning starters next season offensively. The Wolves will have eight defensive starters from Saturday back in 2020.
“We’ve got some young, talented guys back with a lot of potential, so we think the future is bright,” Keller said.